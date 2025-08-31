WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Dr. Victoria Pagán, UF Professor of Classics

By Sue Wagner
Published August 31, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Victoria Pagán with Albert and Alberta.
Dr. Victoria Pagán with Albert and Alberta.

This episode features Dr. Victoria Pagán, Professor of Classics at the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She recently received the 2024-25 UF Teacher/Scholar of the Year honor, one of UF’s oldest and most prestigious awards, having recognized one excellent UF faculty member each year since the 1960’s. She is considered one of the foremost experts on classical Greek and Roman literature and culture and published the first in-depth encyclopedia on the Roman historian Tacitus in 2023. This is the first and only comprehensive reference work to be published in English on Tacitus, one of our richest sources for the history of the early Roman Empire.

The Classics department offers bachelor’s degrees and online master’s and doctoral degrees. During her more than 20 years at UF, Pagán has taught a variety of interesting classes including "Conspiracy Theory Ancient and Modern" and "Gardens to Read and Visit" which explores how gardens are beautiful and emotional, but also political and ideological.

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required