Dr. Victoria Pagán, UF Professor of Classics

This episode features Dr. Victoria Pagán, Professor of Classics at the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She recently received the 2024-25 UF Teacher/Scholar of the Year honor, one of UF’s oldest and most prestigious awards, having recognized one excellent UF faculty member each year since the 1960’s. She is considered one of the foremost experts on classical Greek and Roman literature and culture and published the first in-depth encyclopedia on the Roman historian Tacitus in 2023. This is the first and only comprehensive reference work to be published in English on Tacitus, one of our richest sources for the history of the early Roman Empire.

The Classics department offers bachelor’s degrees and online master’s and doctoral degrees. During her more than 20 years at UF, Pagán has taught a variety of interesting classes including "Conspiracy Theory Ancient and Modern" and "Gardens to Read and Visit" which explores how gardens are beautiful and emotional, but also political and ideological.