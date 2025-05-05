This episode features the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Artist Studio Tour, a self-guided tour through working artist studios in and around Gainesville. The event is free and kicks off with a special event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 16 at the GFAA Gallery at 1314 South Main Street. Participants can meet the artists and sample culinary creations and beverages from vendors including Vine Sourdough Bakery and First Magnitude Brewing Company. Maps will be available at the event and online for the studio tour locations that will be open on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While at the studios visitors can view each artists’ creative process through examples and impromptu demonstrations and have the opportunity to purchase original work directly from the artists.

GFAA Tour Co-Coordinators and artists Michelle Nagri and Peter Senesac share information on the 28 participating artists, how to access the online interactive map at gfaastudiotour.org and what to expect during this now spring event.

GFAA Artist Studio Tour 2025

More information and self-guided map at www.gfaastudiotour.org

