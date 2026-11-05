Veteran shares why Veterans Day means so much more

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Think of all the federal holidays you might have off from work. Days like Presidents’ Day, or Thanksgiving.

To many people, they're just a day off.

But there’s another day — Veterans Day. And to veterans, it’s a time they wish people appreciated on a deeper level. Because to them, it means so much more.

WUFT’s Sofia Dinka has one person’s story and perspective.