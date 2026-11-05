NPR investigation finds high-pressure sales pitches from mall skincare workers cost customers thousands

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If you’ve ever been to a shopping mall, then you’re probably familiar with the experience of workers offering free samples.

But a recent year-long investigation from NPR uncovered high-pressure sales pitches resulting in thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in credit card charges customers weren’t expecting.

And they were all connected to one company - a Southern California distributor called “Mazal Group.”

Earlier I spoke with NPR Reporter Caley Fox Shannon about the story.

I began by asking her what other surprising things they found.

