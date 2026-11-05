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NPR investigation finds high-pressure sales pitches from mall skincare workers cost customers thousands

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:23 PM EST
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If you’ve ever been to a shopping mall, then you’re probably familiar with the experience of workers offering free samples.

But a recent year-long investigation from NPR uncovered high-pressure sales pitches resulting in thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in credit card charges customers weren’t expecting.

And they were all connected to one company - a Southern California distributor called “Mazal Group.”

Earlier I spoke with NPR Reporter Caley Fox Shannon about the story.

I began by asking her what other surprising things they found.
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Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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