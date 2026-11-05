Marion County committee advances plan that could help decrease pet overpopulation

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In Marion County, there’s a new plan to help decrease pet overpopulation.

The plan is from a group known as VOCAL, a nonprofit focused on helping residents care for their pets. The county’s development review committee approved the concept plan in its meeting Nov. 2.

It would create two new buildings to care for sick or rescue animals needing isolation. That includes a veterinary quarantine and an isolation building. The group says it'll expand its existing facility in Ocala. VOCAL says they've raised about 40 percent of their $5 million fundraising goal.

The plan will now go through a multi-step review process before any final approval.