What does the 'percentage contained' really mean in a wildfire?

When officials say a wildfire is “100% contained,” it does not mean the fire is out.

That distinction is often misunderstood, according to a University of Florida expert.

UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences fire ecology expert David Godwin said containment refers to control — not extinguishment.

Fire crews establish containment by digging or clearing lines around a fire’s perimeter to stop it from spreading beyond a defined area. Once those lines are in place and holding, a fire can be labeled fully contained.

But that status is not permanent.

“As the crews and the firefighters are able to make progress toward containment, that number typically goes up because that’s a dynamic number,” Godwin said. “If we were to have a weather event that changed and the fire behavior picks up, then the fire could spread rapidly.”

Even at 100% containment, risks remain.

Smoke can continue to impact air quality, especially for people with respiratory conditions. It can also reduce visibility on roadways, creating hazardous driving conditions — particularly at night.

Godwin said that after a fire reaches full containment, it can still take weeks for crews to fully extinguish remaining hot spots.