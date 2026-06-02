Summer sun means taking precautions before you go outside

The summer sun is shining across North Central Florida, and experts say people should take precautions before heading outside.

For Olivia Gellis and her daughter Faith, swinging in the breeze and spending time together is an ideal summer day.

"We've been out here for about two and a half hours," Gellis said.

For the mommy-daughter duo, the Florida sun can be intense.

"It's a combination of the sun and the humidity," Gellis said. "It gets super duper hot for the kids."

The heat and rays have an effect on her youngest daughter.

"She is a heart transplant recipient, and she is immunocompromised and has very sensitive skin," Gellis said.

The CDC suggests using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that filters out ultraviolet aging and ultraviolet burning rays with a Sun Protection Factor of 15 or higher.

Gellis said her family uses sunscreen every time they go outside.

"We do," Gellis said. "We put on sunscreen every 45 minutes. We have a spray and a stick for our face. We take water breaks a lot."

The Weyland family recently moved from New Orleans to Gainesville.

"We're pretty used to the heat, I would say," Megan Weyland said. "The sun, I feel like it's maybe a little bit brighter."

Together, they braved the heat and made their way to the park, but not before putting on sunscreen.

"We're pretty sensitive to sun, so if we don't do it, we get burned," Weyland said.

Both mothers said sunscreen is part of their outdoor routine.

"We're always constantly reapplying sunblock," Gellis said.

Dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours when spending time outside.