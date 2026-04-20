Gainesville City Commission allocates funds to help fix Matheson History Museum

Gainesville City Commission has decided to allocate funds to help fix another Gainesville icon.

They made the decision in Thursday's meeting.

The city has also helped fund the Hippodrome Theater, back in 2024, and Heartwood Soundstage earlier this year.

The city commission voted to give the Matheson History Museum a $78,000 grant.

That money will be used for renovations of the historic Matheson House, located right behind the museum.

It's one of the first houses ever built in the city but is currently closed for renovation.

Mayor Harvey Ward says these renovations are important to preserve Gainesville's history.

“We want historic preservation to be a thing that our community continues to be known for," he said, "and I think it's the responsibility of, of the community to invest in those properties.”

He says that learning more about Gainesville’s past is especially important now, after the city celebrated its 157th birthday on April 14.

Museum officials say the Matheson House could reopen in late fall 2027.