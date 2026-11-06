Festival highlights mental health resources and client access to care

Over 20 community organizations gathered at the Gainesville Opportunity Center on Friday, connecting residents with mental health resources and raising questions about how easy it is for those in need to access support.

The Opportunity Center’s sixth annual fall festival and open house brought together community partners, mental health advocates and Gainesville residents for an afternoon focused on recovery, education and awareness.

Organizers set a $20,000 fundraising goal for the festival, with proceeds going toward operations and programs for the center.

While the festival provided food, music and fundraising efforts, its resource fair gave residents a chance to learn about local programs offering mental health treatment and recovery support.

But for those seeking mental health resources, knowing where to get help is only part of the process.

“There is definitely a need for more exposure when it comes to all these resources,” said Brianna Mayberry, with Alachua County’s Foster Grandparent Program. “There are so many options, but people just need to know what all is out there. Our reach only extends as far as events like these do.”

The Gainesville Opportunity Center operates under the Clubhouse International Model, which emphasizes community involvement, social connections and meaningful work as part of mental health recovery.

Items for silent auction bidding are displayed at the Gainesville Opportunity Center’s annual Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (Rachel Radcliffe/WUFT News)

Unlike traditional treatment facilities, the center focuses on helping adults living with mental illnesses regain confidence and independence through employment opportunities, daily activities and educational resources.

Membership is free for adults 18 years and older with a diagnosed mental health condition. Aspiring applicants must apply with a referral from a medical or clinical case.

Different organizations in Gainesville provide varying levels of mental health support, ranging from emergency crisis prevention to long-term treatment and community-based counseling.

Teams from the University of Florida Health Psychiatric Hospital and the UF Department of Psychiatry as well as Elite DNA Behavioral Health made an appearance at the event to answer questions regarding local clinical treatment options.

“Assessing the reach of these mental health services really just comes down to where you are,” said Pamela Demers, a representative for UF Department of Psychiatry. “Cost is a major factor too, since so many people feel blocked from things like therapy because of its price tag.”

Representatives from Lutheran Services Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families represented state-funded mental health assistance and crisis services.

Southern Legal Council was available to share information on disability rights and legal advocacy for those experiencing mental health challenges.

A sign displays the Gainesville Opportunity Center logo outside the facility. The center hosted its sixth annual Fall Festival, connecting community members with local mental health resources and support services. (Rachel Radcliffe/WUFT News)

Despite the range of available services, questions remain about how effectively residents can navigate the system and whether these treatment options meet the needs of those seeking care.

“While there are so many resources out there, I don’t always think they are equipped to handle every mental health crisis going on in Gainesville,” said Joy Cullinan, a representative for CDS Family & Behavioral Health Services. “I do sometimes think the mental health services Gainesville offers focus so much on handling crises that they miss the mark on prevention.”

For uninsured residents, Gainesville also has programs offering assistance for free or at a reduced cost.

The University of Florida’s Equal Access Clinic provides mental health services to residents who would otherwise struggle to have access to care. Their services include psychiatric management through designated clinical sessions.

The event has also worked to highlight the relationship between mental health recovery and employment.

CareerSource North Central Florida provided information about employment services at Friday’s event for those struggling to find jobs.

Among the Gainesville Opportunity Center’s other services are job readiness programs including resumé building and help with job applications.