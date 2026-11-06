Breast Cancer Awareness: Here’s what to know about early screenings and local resources

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Breast Cancer Awareness Month lasted throughout October, but health advocates are reminding women that early detection and access to regular screenings remain important year-round.

For women in north central Florida, financial challenges, transportation difficulties and limited access to healthcare can make getting a mammogram difficult. But local organizations and state programs are working to make breast cancer screenings more accessible.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County will host a mobile mammography unit offering free or low-cost screenings to eligible women in Ocala.

Here’s what to know about breast cancer screenings, the importance of early detection and resources available in the community.

Why is early detection important?

Breast cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms, making routine screenings an important tool for detecting the disease before it progresses.

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding breast cancer is that women do not need to worry about the disease unless they notice something unusual, said Belinda Martinez, a mammography provider partnering with the state’s health department and director of partner relations and strategic operations at Mammolink.

Not having a family history of breast cancer doesn’t eliminate a woman’s risk of developing the disease, Martinez said.

“A lot of women don’t have mammograms,” Martinez said. “The biggest myth is, if I don’t feel anything, I don’t have anything,” Martinez said.

Early detection can make a significant difference in breast cancer treatment and survival, according to Martinez. Identifying breast cancer in its earliest stages can improve a patient’s chances of successful treatment, especially for more aggressive forms of the disease.

Mammolink mobile screening buses travel along a roadway in Florida. The buses are equipped to provide 3D breast cancer screenings in communities across the state. (Courtesy image from Belinda Martinez, Mammolink)

When should women begin getting mammograms?

Mammograms and X-ray examinations of the breast used to detect abnormalities, including changes that may not be noticeable through a physical examination.

But women with certain risk factors, including a strong family history of breast cancer, may need to discuss those details with their healthcare providers or have additional screenings.

Martinez said Mammolink offers mammograms beginning at age 35, depending on insurance coverage. Women at average risk of breast cancer should receive a mammogram every two years beginning at age 40 and continuing through age 74, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

She also noted that some women may require additional imaging, such as ultrasounds, depending on their individual circumstances.

What barriers prevent women from getting screened?

Although mammograms are widely recommended, not all women have equal access to screening services. Martinez said affordability and transportation are among the most significant challenges for women living in underserved communities.

Mammograms are available at hospitals, breast imaging centers and mobile screening units, according to the National Cancer Institute . But not every medical facility offers the service, and women may need to travel to a certified mammography provider.

She recalled traveling to rural areas of Florida where residents must drive long distances to reach hospitals or diagnostic centers.

“If those women don’t drive the hour in either direction, they just don’t have a mammogram. They go without,” Martinez said.

A 3D mammography machine inside a Mammolink screening bus is used to provide breast cancer screenings. (Courtesy image from Belinda Martinez, Mammolink)

Financial concerns can also prevent women from prioritizing preventive healthcare, particularly when they lack insurance or cannot afford to take time away from work.

According to Covered USA , routine screening mammograms can range from $100 to $600, depending on the facility and the type of examination needed.

Most health insurance plans are required to cover routine screening mammograms for women ages 40 and older without out-of-pocket costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . But uninsured women may face additional financial challenges, and diagnostic testing after an abnormal screening can involve additional costs.

Where can women access free or low-cost mammograms?

The Florida Department of Health’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides free or low-cost breast cancer screenings to eligible women who are uninsured and meet the program’s income and other eligibility requirements.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County will host a mobile mammography event at the Silver Springs Shores Community Center in Ocala.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer free or low-cost mammograms to women in the community.

To qualify for free screenings, women must be Florida residents between 40 and 64 years old, have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, and have no health insurance covering the cost of a clinical breast exam, mammogram or Pap smear.

Appointments can be scheduled through Mammolink.com .

How do mobile mammography services help overcome barriers?

Mobile mammography units bring breast cancer screening services directly to communities, reducing the need for patients to travel to hospitals or imaging centers.

Martinez said Mammolink operates six mobile mammography buses and one permanent facility in Florida. The buses are equipped to perform mammograms and ultrasounds, allowing women to receive screenings and additional imaging if necessary.

According to Martinez, most patients receive their results the same day, although some cases requiring additional review may take longer.

Mammolink partners with the Florida Department of Health and other organizations to provide services in communities where access to healthcare may be limited. The mobile units also visit workplaces and correctional facilities, she said.

“Our mission is to break barriers, so we bring our service anywhere that we’re requested,” she said.

If a screening identifies an abnormality, Martinez said patients are contacted and connected with providers or Department of Health coordinators for additional testing.

Volunteers wrap gifts during a Wishful Thinking community event. The organization hosts activities and provides support for people affected by breast cancer. (Courtesy image from Tarcha Rentz, Wishful Thinking)

What resources are available after a breast cancer diagnosis?

For women diagnosed with breast cancer, accessing treatment is only one part of the challenge. Medical expenses, transportation to appointments and the emotional effects of a diagnosis can create additional challenges for patients and their families.

Wishful Thinking, a breast cancer support nonprofit, often advocates for women to access local resources for early or low-cost screenings, alongside providing assistance to families going through breast cancer treatment. The organization provides financial assistance, meals, breast prostheses, bras and holiday gifts to help ease the challenges of those living with breast cancer.

The founder of the Gainesville nonprofit, Tarcha Rentz, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 at 31 years old. Now a survivor and advocate, she encourages women to prioritize their health and seek preventive care.

Rentz said breast cancer treatment can be a long process, often requiring patients to balance medical appointments, recovery and day-to-day responsibilities.

“Some experience chemo and are still able to work and do the normal things, the routines and rhythms of their lives,” said Rentz. “And then there are those who are really sick, and they can’t work.”

She encourages women facing a diagnosis to identify a support system of friends, family members and community resources that can help them throughout treatment.

There are also several local and national organizations offering resources to help women navigate these challenges.

The American Cancer Society provides free transportation to cancer-related medical appointments through its Road to Recovery program, in addition to temporary lodging through its Hope Lodge program for eligible patients traveling for treatment.

Florida also offers financial assistance for some women through the state’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Women who meet eligibility requirements and are diagnosed through the program may qualify for Medicaid coverage to help pay for treatment.

What other resources are available beyond breast cancer screenings?

Beyond regular screenings, north central Florida may participate in clinical research.

Wake Research, a facility in Lake City, conducts clinical trials involving medications, vaccines and medical devices. Participants may receive study-related medical procedures, laboratory testing and compensation for their time, said Chrystal Dyer, the facility’s site director.

Dr. Cynthia Magrini, a Lake City physician involved in clinical research, said participation in clinical trials may help some patients access study-related medical services they otherwise could not afford. Eligibility and available services vary by study, and clinical research is not a replacement for routine screenings or standard medical care.