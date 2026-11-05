Q&A: Gainesville Girl Scout creates Busy Bags to help children during stressful situations

An Alachua County-area Girl Scout is helping children navigate stressful situations with a little comfort and distraction.

Avery Spurlock, 15, created “Busy Bags” as part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project. The drawstring bags contain small toys, fidget items, and other activities that Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies can give to children when responding to high-stress calls.

Spurlock made 123 complete bags and 11 additional bags with fewer items. Her goal is to help children feel more comfortable around law enforcement while giving them something positive to remember during difficult moments.

WUFT’s Genesis Trujillo spoke with Spurlock and her mother, Erin Spurlock, about the inspiration behind the project, how she brought it to life, and what she hopes other young people learn from her work.

Q: How did you come up with the idea for the Busy Bags?

A: I think we came up with an idea to distract child victims and then with the idea of distracting them from the scary situations and stuff, that's how we came up with a distraction bag or toys to help them. In scary scenarios or like when police are involved.

Q: Can you walk me through the process of how you got the bags to the Alachua County Sheriffs Office?

A: We reached out to the victims advocate at Alachua County Sheriff's Office. That's whenever they were, oh, you know, come in for a tour and we can discuss all the details and stuff. So, I reached out to them probably about July and I had the tour and talking in, like, early August. And then I think I worked very hard in August and September, it was, like, every night “you start building your bags.” We had probably about two weeks where we had to fundraise and get the supplies for them.

So we had a Facebook post with a link. So we had an Amazon wish list for people to buy from. And we also had direct donations. So we waited for the stuff to come in, and then it was probably, like, a week, two weeks where I was just, like, every night when I was at my mom's house, I was filling the bags.

Spurlock assembles “Busy Bags” filled with small toys, fidget items, and activities for children to use during high-stress calls. (Genesis Trujillo/WUFT News)

Q: What is a Girl Scout Silver Award project?

A: So, Girl Scouts, we have three tiers of awards. So you have your Bronze Award, which is when you're juniors, and it's all the juniors in your troop that want to participate in it.

And then the Silver Award is the next level. It's either you by yourself or a team of up to four people. And that one, you also, like, the number of hours increases. And for this one, you have to have a sustaining impact. So it can't be a one-and-done thing. Something has to continue. So, making a pamphlet about it or I made a website with instructions on how someone can make their own Busy Bags and how to reach out about those things.

Q: What goes into each Busy Bag, and how did you decide which items to include?

A: When we met with the victim advocates, one of the little things they said was to try to keep it gender-neutral. So we kind of kept that in mind when we were ordering toys, to keep things away from gendered items, so that it was less of a task for the officers to have to grab, like, a boys' bag or a girls' bag. And I think toys are for everyone.

So, like, every bag should be about the same. The victim advocates also said to include quiet stuff or mess-free, so don't have, like, slime or those really loud things.

We had silicone worry stones, little mini stress balls. We had those little handheld water games where you press the buttons. We had a coloring book with crayons, sticker sheets, different animals, and a little children's book, like a mini storybook. And then stuffed animal keychains.

Q: How many bags did you make?

A: I think our goal was to make 100, and we ended up making 123 full bags. And then we had 11 bags that were kind of incomplete. We were missing a few things, so we still wanted to use the majority of the items. So we made 11 bags.

Q: How do you hope the Busy Bags will help children during stressful situations?

The completed Busy Bags are organized in totes for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies to keep in their vehicles and use when responding to calls involving children. (Genesis Trujillo/WUFT News)

A: I hope they're excited because, you know, you can't see what's in it. So I hope they open a bag and they see the toys and stuff, and I hope they're curious about what's inside.

And I hope they're also, you know, their focus is off whatever situation they may be in, whether it's a car accident, anything like that.

When they get these bags, I hope it distracts them from whatever scenario it is. And I hope they're curious about what's in it and they get excited to, like, you know, maybe have a sibling, maybe they want to see what color their sibling got.

Q: What have you learned about helping others through this project?

A: I learned a lot of, you know, how big of an impact it makes because I didn't really realize how big this is going to be. I wasn't expecting to make over 100. I think our original goal was, like, 20, 30 bags. I ended up making, like, 130.

So I wasn't expecting it to make that big of an impact. And seeing so many people that were so inspired by it, and other people talk about wanting to make their own. So, you know, I learned that a lot of people are going to be very thankful for this. And there's a lot of kids that I'm going to, you know, at least make their day better or maybe help with whatever trauma they may get from the scenario, and I hope that decreases that or it makes a scenario a bit easier for them.

Q: Erin, what has it been like watching Avery create this project?

Spurlock created 123 complete “Busy Bags” and 11 additional bags with fewer items for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. (Genesis Trujillo/WUFT News)

E: I've been, I'm very proud of Avery. I mean, she's always been ambitious, and she really has a maturity level that's pretty impressive for somebody her age to think about issues like this. And think about how she could help children, even though she herself has never experienced anything like that? You know, she was able to, you know, put herself in their situation and think, ‘What would I do if I were in this situation?’

Q: What advice would you give other young people who want to make a difference in their communities?

A: Honestly, I would tell them to reach out because a lot of this wouldn't have happened if I didn't reach out to the victim advocates or try multiple places.

If your idea doesn't go the way you really planned it, keep going. Don't just give up on it. You could reach out to your community or identify problems that you care about in your community.

Gainesville is a very strong community. So I would probably tell a kid that looks up to me, if you have an idea, just go for it. Reach out and tell people about it.

Q: How can other people get involved in making Busy Bags?

E: This project doesn't have to be done by Girl Scouts. Boy Scouts, youth groups, school groups for kids that are looking for volunteer hours can do it. And it doesn't mean you have to make 100 bags. You could make five bags and donate them to your local police department or sheriff's office.

A: I feel like people water things down to numbers. You think five isn't a lot, but that's five whole lives that weren't impacted by my project in a bad way.