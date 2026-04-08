Lowell Correctional Institution takes first place in statewide culinary competition

For inmate Lewis, stepping into the kitchen Wednesday meant so much more than competing.

The 37-year-old inmate at Lowell Correctional Institution said participating in the Florida Department of Corrections’ statewide culinary competition represents an important moment in her life.

“This is a big opportunity for me because I have a terminal illness. So like me, being here today means a lot to everybody, including myself,” said Lewis.

But she didn't let her illness stop her. Lewis was one of 24 participants in the fourth annual competition, in which six teams from correctional institutions across the state gathered to showcase their culinary skills.

Each team consisted of four members working together under pressure to prepare a dish.

Inmate Lewis prepares ingredients during the Florida Department of Corrections Statewide Culinary Arts Competition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

Participating institutions included Lowell Correctional Institution, Lancaster Correctional Institution, Madison Correctional Institution, South Bay Correctional Facility, Baker Re-Entry Center and Quincy Annex.

Inside the kitchen, the atmosphere was intense. Hot pans sizzled, participants communicated constantly and teams moved quickly as time ran out.

The competition followed a structured format designed to simulate a professional kitchen. Each team had one hour to complete their dish, while a new team entered every 30 minutes in a rotating schedule.

Participants were required to incorporate specific ingredients, including salmon, garlic, tamarind, jasmine rice and coconut milk.

In addition, each team had to work with a surprise ingredient assigned the same day through a random draw.

Six judges and an industry expert who observed overall performance and provided feedback determined the winner.

Dishes from competing teams are displayed beside the championship trophy during the Florida Department of Corrections Statewide Culinary Arts Competition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

The competition is part of a broader culinary program aimed at preparing inmates for employment after release by providing training in food preparation, safety, sanitation and teamwork.

And for Lewis, preparation for the competition began months ago.

Since joining the culinary program last year, she had been waiting for this opportunity. She said much of her preparation was mental, focusing on execution and confidence.

“You have to have it set in your mind what you’re going to do, and then we execute it,” said Lewis.

Her team developed a dish that combined the required ingredients with their own creativity, while working together to meet time constraints.

“Teamwork is a dream work. Like basically if you have a good team, like if you can communicate, if you could trust yourself, trust others, I believe you can do anything,” she said.

For inmate Stubbs, a 26-year-old representing the Quincy Annex, the experience has been better than what he expected in his first time participating in the competition.

“I’m actually enjoying myself a lot more than I thought I would,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs said he had prior experience cooking before being incarcerated, but the program has helped him refine his techniques and better understand the discipline required in a professional kitchen.

“It sets a lot of these guys up for opportunities on the street and sets me up. I'm thinking it's just a good opportunity for everybody,” he said.

In his first time competing, inmate Stubbs prepares ingredients during the Florida Department of Corrections Statewide Culinary Arts Competition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala. “It’s just a good opportunity for everybody,” Stubbs said. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

Organizers say that is exactly the goal of the program.

Joann Bielenberg, a regional career and technical education mentoring teacher who created the program about six years ago, said the initiative is designed to prepare participants for real-world environments.

“I’m not looking for the perfect chef. I’m looking for somebody who’s willing to come in and just dig in,” said Bielenberg.

She added that the program focuses not only on technical skills, but also on communication, responsibility and teamwork.

“It literally changes who they are,” she said.

Participants spend months preparing for the competition, developing their dishes and refining their techniques in a setting that mirrors the pace of a professional kitchen.

After the judges evaluated each team, results were announced based on a scoring system from 0 to 100, with key factors including presentation, work skills, organization, teamwork, safety and sanitation and taste.

Lowell Correctional Institution took first place, followed by Quincy Annex in second and Lancaster Correctional Institution in third.

The winning team from Lowell was led by instructor Susan Carman and continues to stand out in the competition, with previous wins in 2022 and 2025, and now again in 2026.

Inmate Lewis holds the championship trophy after the Lowell Correctional Institution took first place in the Florida Department of Corrections Statewide Culinary Arts Competition on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Ocala. “We all are the same chefs. No one is greater than the other on our team,” said inmate Lewis. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

After the win, inmate Lewis said the moment was especially meaningful given her current circumstances.

“I had radiation yesterday and I'm here – I promised my team that I'll be here,” said Lewis.

She is scheduled to be released in February 2027 and said her goal is to attend school for business before opening a food truck focused on soul food and seafood.

She said the victory reflects the effort and determination her team put into the competition.

“We in it to win it, and we did. This means a lot for my team,” she said.