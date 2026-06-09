Cold Case Update: Evolving tech may help solve 2003 Gainesville murder

Gainesville police need help solving a decades-old cold case.

Jay Thames Jr., 57, was found murdered in his home 23 years ago this week. Detectives say Thames often opened his home up to those who were considered homeless.

He lived in a quad-style apartment building, and investigators said his home as unlocked and there was no sign of someone forcing their way inside.

GPD Spokesman Art Foegey said evolving technology could help officers get Thames' family closure.

"Technology has changed a lot," Forgey said. "We hope with the changes in technology and the things that we're able to do with stuff that was gathered then, hopefully we can get some answers sometime, someday."

Investigators ask anyone with information on Thames' murder to call GPD at (352) 393-7670. You can also call Crimestoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867) or submit an anonymous tip at www.stopcrime.tv.