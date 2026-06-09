Gainesville mayor reacts to Tom Petty Park renovations

What was once City Park — then Northeast Park — now Tom Petty Park — completed renovations earlier this month.

On June 5, the City of Gainesville showcased the improvements to the park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event included merchandise, food, sweet treats, and a day full of sports and park festivities. With softball, pickleball courts, trails, and even a dog park, Mayor Harvey Ward said it’s a place for everybody.

WUFT News reporter Samantha Vetere spoke with Ward, as well as one attendee, to hear what Tom Petty Park means to them.

Vetere: What does Tom Petty Park mean to you?

Ward: I personally grew up here. This is something that my family has enjoyed for three generations. My dad was here when it was City Park, I was here for Northeast Park, now it’s Tom Petty Park and that’s how my kids know it. So, this park is part of my life. It’s great to see the improvements that we’ve made through lots of work at city hall, but also with lots of input from my neighbors who help make this what it is. Because of what we’ve all invested in this park, it’s going to be here for more generations.

Vetere: What’s your favorite change that has been made to the park?

Ward: The best thing about it is something that was already here, that I never really noticed before. There’s a big tree beside the seating area that has been here for a very long time, but it was hidden by racketball courts before. I’ve been coming here my whole life and I’ve never paid any attention to this tree, but now, the tree is the center of a seating area. There’s landscape around it, so the tree becomes the feature of the park instead of just one more thing that is in the park. That is definitely my favorite thing.

Vetere: If you could describe the recently renovated park in one word, what would it be?

Ward: Diverse.

Vetere: Can you explain?

Ward: There’s space for everybody here. There are places to sit and relax, there are walking trails for people of all abilities now. There are places for little kids, places for not so little kids. There’s softball for kids, teens, even grownups. There’s pickleball for people of all ages. There’s a little bit for everyone in this one space.

Vetere: What would you tell someone who hasn’t visited the park since its renovation?

Ward: You have to come and visit the park. You know what, come down here at dusk when the lights first come on and the courts are full and the sun is setting. It’s really special, really, really special.

Vetere: I’ll have to take you up on that, you’ve convinced me.

Ward: I’m glad.

Samantha Vetere/WUFT News Mayor Harvey Ward explained the new renovations at Tom Petty Park. He thanked the neighborhood for their input and shared that this park has been special to his family for decades.

Gainesville resident Andrea Mandell shared her thoughts on the changes.

Mandell: The pickleball courts are great. With the changing trends in recreation, it’s nice that they’ve been put in and everybody has that option to use.

Vetere: What does Tom Petty Park mean to you?

Mandell: To me it means a lot of things. I’ve been coming here for over a decade. I used to live over in Duck Pond, so as a young adult I would come to walk around, and spend my time here. Obviously now with my kiddo, I come here a lot for birthday parties, or I bring him to the playground and of course, just honoring Tom Petty. I am very invested in the music scene, and it’s just cool to have a tribute to somebody like that.

Samantha Vetere/WUFT News Andrea Mandell and her son Leon enjoying some ice cream. This was one of the many treats provided at the event.

Vetere: Why do you think parks like this are important to residents in Gainesville?

Mandell: Oh my goodness, so many reasons! I wish we had more. Just that sense of community, especially in neighborhoods like this, it’s important to have dedicated spaces where people can go outside and be wild and free. Whether you’re a grownup or a kid, I think time outside is quintessential to life.

Vetere: Do you think the renovations are safer and more enjoyable for children?

Mandell: Yes, I would say so. People definitely have to come and check it out. Unfortunately, they may not have ice cream and popcorn like they do today, but it’s wonderful.

The celebration continued with residents playing pickleball on their new courts, a DJ, catering from Hill’s BBQ & Catering, and tabling with organizations like University of Florida Health Street.