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Impact GNV and Healthy Afternoons to host gun violence awareness event Tuesday

WUFT
Published June 8, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
The entrance to Lincoln Yard Trail. The park is currently under construction.
(Tomas Curcio/WUFT News)
The entrance to Lincoln Yard Trail at Lincoln Park. The trail was under construction at the time this photo was taken.

A local group is hosting another Gun Violence Awareness Month event Tuesday afternoon.

The sponsors, Impact GNV and Healthy Afternoons, said residents can hear from first responders about safety tips, and gun violence awareness.

Organizers said they'll also have information about community resources, and local support groups.

The event is free and is being held at Lincoln Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There's another event from the Alachua County Crisis Center later this month.

There, participants will learn about crisis identification, intervention principles and de-escalation techniques.

That event is on June 26.
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