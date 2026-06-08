Impact GNV and Healthy Afternoons to host gun violence awareness event Tuesday

A local group is hosting another Gun Violence Awareness Month event Tuesday afternoon.

The sponsors, Impact GNV and Healthy Afternoons, said residents can hear from first responders about safety tips, and gun violence awareness.

Organizers said they'll also have information about community resources, and local support groups.

The event is free and is being held at Lincoln Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There's another event from the Alachua County Crisis Center later this month.

There, participants will learn about crisis identification, intervention principles and de-escalation techniques.

That event is on June 26.