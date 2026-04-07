Newberry realty office turns porch into pantry to fight food scarcity

Operating from the porch of a Newberry realty office, a community pantry battles food scarcity by relying on the neighbors it helps to feed.

The pantry started three years ago when Joy Glanzer, the owner of Glanzer Realty, decided to transform the porch of her office into a resource for residents.

The outdoor setup, including a handmade wooden cabinet and a donated refrigerator, has grown into the “Little Free Pantry,” a space where residents can come at any time to take what they need.

“It’s everywhere, food scarcity,” said Glanzer, 70. “Especially in this economy and what is going on right now. People just do not have the money to live.”

Her true inspiration for the project was Deborah Willis, a Newberry resident and Glanzer’s longtime friend, who has come face-to-face with food scarcity.

Willis, 68, began “dumpster diving” three years ago after she realized how much food is regularly discarded by grocery stores and restaurants. She would often salvage unexpired items and share them with neighboring families from her own yard.

“I had like 30 to 40 families,” Willis said. “People were coming from all over the place.”

Although Willis acknowledged her community’s need for the food, she said it became too much to operate the food giveaway from her house. It was then that she turned to Glanzer to take over.

“I never would have thought to do it,” Glanzer said. “But when I realized how much food is just thrown away, it is so sad.”

Doris Persons organizes cartons of milk in the refrigerator with the help of her husband, Tom Persons, on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The couple picks up excess milk from a Gainesville school every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to be donated. (Anna Edlund/WUFT News)

The Glanzer Realty office offered a professional space that could give the idea the visibility and safety it needed to flourish. The porch is also accessible and easy for people to get to, as it is located just across the street from City Hall, said Glanzer.

Support from the community was crucial every step of the way. After someone donated a refrigerator to the pantry, Glanzer realized she had no way to hook it up to electricity on the porch.

Following just one Facebook post about the issue, a local electrician jumped into action — completely free of charge — and wired the porch so the refrigerator could work.

To feed the community without relying on salvaged goods, residents themselves needed to help keep the pantry shelves full.

People bring in unexpired and unopened packaged food to support those who may need help putting dinner on the table. Some individuals contribute items from their own kitchens they don’t need, while others tackle the corporate food waste issue that Willis directly experienced.

Since retiring, Tom Persons, 65, spends his weekdays with his wife Doris, 65, working to provide food for those who need it.

The couple picks up unused cartons of milk from a school in Gainesville every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to donate them to the pantry. The refrigerator that sits on the porch comes in handy to keep the cartons cold.

Joy Glanzer holds a box of oranges as she inspects the latest pantry donations on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The Little Free Pantry contains a variety of donations, including tuna, peanut butter, beans and grains. (Anna Edlund/WUFT News)

Bread, cookies and cakes are also frequent items the couple donates. They take unsold bakery items off the hands of grocery stores and give them another chance to be used.

These foods would otherwise be thrown out into the trash if not for their efforts, according to Tom Persons. This system cuts out waste without the need for scavenging, by bringing items straight from the establishment to those who need them.

The motivation to give to others stems from personal experiences for Doris Persons.

“You ever been hungry? I’ve been hungry,” Doris Persons said. “I still remember my favorite meal growing up. We had popcorn and apples, and we thought that was awesome. We didn't realize that was all my dad had.”

Food scarcity remains a problem in the community, despite the assistance residents have provided the pantry. The high demand for food makes it difficult to keep the pantry stocked at all times.

“My heart breaks some days because I know there is nothing out there, and I see them walk away empty-handed,” Glanzer said. “There is so much hunger in our community everywhere.”

Joy Glanzer rests her hand on a loaf of bread as she poses next to the Little Free Pantry on Thursday, April 2, 2026. A second cabinet behind her holds more bread and a variety of other bakery items. (Anna Edlund/WUFT News)

Donations are most prevalent during the holiday season, especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas time, said Glanzer. They are not as frequent during the rest of the year.

As the school year comes to an end in the springtime, access to resources like the milk that Doris and Tom Persons pick up from schools will end.

Despite the seasonal challenges regarding donations, Glanzer is able to extend the pantry’s success thanks to help from the community.

“They are the light of the world,” Glanzer said. “I am so grateful for every single one of them.”

Her efforts pay off from the feedback she has received and the relationships she has built on the porch of her office, she said. Although people are free to take food anonymously and privately, some stay to chat with Glanzer from time to time.

“I have had more than one mother tell me that there have been times when she did not know what she would do if there had not been food in that pantry,” Glanzer said. “She had nothing to eat. And those are the times when I am like, ‘wow.’”

Glanzer said she hopes to expand the capacity of the pantry in the future to help feed even more people. She also hopes her efforts will continue to inspire others to give back to their community and donate whenever they can.

“Clean out your pantry,” Glanzer said. “People don’t think a little bit is going to help. If 100 people do a little bit, we could fill this thing every day.”