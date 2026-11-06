Student band performs at fundraisers while balancing college life

5UNDR got its name from where it started: under a fraternity house. The five-member student band has since moved its rehearsals to an off-campus garage, but the name stuck.

The group plays a mix of rock covers and original music at events around Gainesville.

The band performed on Thursday at Kappa Alpha Theta’s KATs and Dogs, a barbecue fundraiser that supports the sorority’s philanthropic work with the Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation and Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

CASA trains volunteers who are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of children, many of whom are in foster care, who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Performing at philanthropy events gives the band another opportunity to share its music while supporting a cause. Bassist Shaun Alon said the group appreciates being able to perform at events that bring people together for a purpose beyond the music.

“If you love music, you love sharing music,” he said. “Anywhere we play, we’re happy to play and we love it.”

Performances like Thursday’s are part of a routine the five members have built around college. Between classes, assignments and other commitments, the group finds time to rehearse twice a week and perform roughly once a week.

Finding the time isn’t always easy. Alon said coordinating five different schedules can make it difficult to get together to practice.

“All five of us are really busy people, and so just getting the time to rehearse together is almost impossible,” he said. “We make it work.”

Singer Grace McOrmond said the band has performed roughly once a week for the past month, playing at philanthropy events and battle-of-the-bands-style shows.

Finding shows hasn’t been a problem.

“Everyone that comes out to see us perform, they love us and they just want to hire us,”

McOrmond said. “So, I’m super grateful for that.”

For McOrmond, being in the band is also a way to keep pursuing music while in college. She said she has been writing and singing since she was 3 and knew she wanted to continue making music after coming to college.

“It’s so much easier than I expected,” she said about balancing the band with school. “Working with them, it doesn’t feel like something I have to do. It’s just fun, and it reminds me of why I’m so passionate about it.”

The band formed through friendships and a shared interest in music. Singer and guitarist Noah Tennenbaum said he and fellow guitarist Joshua Wiener first connected after realizing they both played guitar.

The two decided to play together, eventually bringing in Alon, McOrmond and drummer David Aloni to form 5UNDR. Kasper Ridder filled in on drums Thursday.

Tennenbaum said one of his favorite parts of being in the band is seeing friends come out to support them.

“I love to perform, and they love to see me perform, and just doing both is great,” he said.

For Alon, the opportunity to play music is worth working around the busy schedules.

“But like, how can I not do something I love?” he said. “If I love it, I have to do it.”

Attendee Natalie Nezaria said Thursday’s performance was another chance to hear a band she had enjoyed before. She said she first saw 5UNDR perform at Dance Marathon, where the group helped get the crowd excited.

“They really got the energy up, and I just really like listening to them,” Nezaria said.

Nezaria said she came to Thursday’s event for the band as well as the food and fundraiser.

“I’m here for both. I’m here for the good vibes, good food, helping out. I’m just excited to be here,” she said.

Alon said he hopes 5UNDR continues to grow.

“I think it could go really far. I would love for it to go really far,” he said. “As much as I want to pursue computer science, if I could play music professionally, that would be super cool.”