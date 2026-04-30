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Graham Nash on his music then and "Now" ahead of weekend concerts at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
Graham Nash
Amy Grantham
/
Courtesy
Graham Nash

Graham Nash is a two-time inductee in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He’s also a photographer (since he was ten), photography collector, a digital image printing pioneer, author, philanthropist and activist. Shortly after the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979, Nash co-founded Musicians United for Safe Energy, or MUSE, along with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Harvey Wasserman and John Hall.

Cover of the Graham Nash album "Now"
Amy Grantham
/
Courtesy
Cover of the Graham Nash album "Now"

His latest album of 13 original songs, "Now," was released in 2023 and includes an appearance by Hollies co-founder Allan Clarke.

This past Record Store Day (April 18) saw the release of a boxed set called "Crosby, Stills & Nash: The Solo Albums." Featuring four LPs, it contained the landmark debut solo albums from David Crosby (If I Could Only Remember My Name), Stephen Stills (self-titled) and Graham Nash’s Songs For Beginners, released in 1971. The set also included a fourth LP of rarities from demos and recording sessions for all three albums.

WUFT "Morning Edition" and "Amplified!" host, Glenn Richards, spoke to Nash ahead of two concerts at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. They spoke about his music then and now, his love of American rock and roll, a surreal moment with The Beatles, his hope for the future and his long association with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

For more information: grahamnash.com and PVConcertHall.com.

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Arts and Entertainment Tom PettyJacksonville
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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