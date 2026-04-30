Graham Nash on his music then and "Now" ahead of weekend concerts at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Graham Nash is a two-time inductee in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He’s also a photographer (since he was ten), photography collector, a digital image printing pioneer, author, philanthropist and activist. Shortly after the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979, Nash co-founded Musicians United for Safe Energy, or MUSE, along with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Harvey Wasserman and John Hall.

Amy Grantham / Courtesy Cover of the Graham Nash album "Now"

His latest album of 13 original songs, "Now," was released in 2023 and includes an appearance by Hollies co-founder Allan Clarke.

This past Record Store Day (April 18) saw the release of a boxed set called "Crosby, Stills & Nash: The Solo Albums." Featuring four LPs, it contained the landmark debut solo albums from David Crosby (If I Could Only Remember My Name), Stephen Stills (self-titled) and Graham Nash’s Songs For Beginners, released in 1971. The set also included a fourth LP of rarities from demos and recording sessions for all three albums.

WUFT "Morning Edition" and "Amplified!" host, Glenn Richards, spoke to Nash ahead of two concerts at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. They spoke about his music then and now, his love of American rock and roll, a surreal moment with The Beatles, his hope for the future and his long association with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

For more information: grahamnash.com and PVConcertHall.com.

Graham Nash - A Better Life (Official Music Video)

Graham Nash: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert