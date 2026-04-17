UF's student-run artist agency presents its 2026 Swamp Showcase at Heartwood Soundstage

1 of 2 — Ella_Nancys_WUFT (1).jpg Ella Norris, vocalist and guitarist for The Nancys WUFT Amplified / Courtesy 2 of 2 — Buboy_2_WUFT.jpg Buboy's Adriel Bolocon WUFT Amplified / Courtesy

Swamp Showcase is the annual flagship event put on by Swamp Records, the University of Florida’s student-run artist resource agency.

Presented by Swamp Records and Indie Live, this year’s event is on Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville.

WUFT’s "Morning Edition" and "Amplified" host, Glenn Richards, spoke with Hayley Power, co-president of Swamp Records and Ella Norris, vocalist and guitarist for The Nancys, about Sunday’s event, which is headlined by national artists Arcy Drive from New York state and Edgehill, based in Nashville.

The showcase also features three of Gainesville’s hottest indie artists: Alex Willow, who will be on WUFT Amplified later this year; The Nancys, who were on Amplified in March; and Buboy, who was on Amplified in 2025.