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UF's student-run artist agency presents its 2026 Swamp Showcase at Heartwood Soundstage

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:58 PM EDT
Swamp Showcase
Swamp Records
/
Courtesy
Swamp Showcase
Ella Norris, vocalist and guitarist for The Nancys
1 of 2  — Ella_Nancys_WUFT (1).jpg
Ella Norris, vocalist and guitarist for The Nancys
WUFT Amplified / Courtesy
Adriel Bolocon guitarist and vocalist for Buboy
2 of 2  — Buboy_2_WUFT.jpg
Buboy's Adriel Bolocon
WUFT Amplified / Courtesy

Swamp Showcase is the annual flagship event put on by Swamp Records, the University of Florida’s student-run artist resource agency.

Presented by Swamp Records and Indie Live, this year’s event is on Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville.

WUFT’s "Morning Edition" and "Amplified" host, Glenn Richards, spoke with Hayley Power, co-president of Swamp Records and Ella Norris, vocalist and guitarist for The Nancys, about Sunday’s event, which is headlined by national artists Arcy Drive from New York state and Edgehill, based in Nashville.

The showcase also features three of Gainesville’s hottest indie artists: Alex Willow, who will be on WUFT Amplified later this year; The Nancys, who were on Amplified in March; and Buboy, who was on Amplified in 2025.
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Arts and Entertainment Heartwood
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
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