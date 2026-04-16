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Getting hooked on Samantha Fish

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:35 PM EDT
Female guitarist leaping the the air in front of the drummer.
Doug Hardesty
/
Courtesy
Samantha Fish and Jamie Douglass

Samantha Fish picked up her first guitar as a teenager in Kansas City and hasn't put it down since. She's toured the world, headlined festivals, released critically acclaimed albums, won multiple blues music awards and earned a reputation for putting on a live show that leaves audiences speechless.

She’s been nominated twice for a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, including last year’s "Paper Doll." On June 12, she’s back with her first official live record, "Paper Doll Live," recorded at the historic The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Women playing a guitar
Doug Hardesty
/
Courtesy
Samantha Fish

Thursday, April 16, she's bringing her electrifying stage show to Gainesville at Heartwood Soundstage for "Two Tours Collide," hers and Louisiana blues artist, Tab Benoit. It's going to be a serious night of blues.

WUFT's "Morning Edition" and "Amplified" host, Glenn Richards, spoke to Fish about her music, approach to singing and playing, and about the representation of women in music.

For more information, you can visit the official websites of Samantha Fish and Heartwood Soundstage.
Tags
Arts and Entertainment HeartwoodGainesville
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
See stories by Glenn Richards
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