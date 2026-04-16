Getting hooked on Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish picked up her first guitar as a teenager in Kansas City and hasn't put it down since. She's toured the world, headlined festivals, released critically acclaimed albums, won multiple blues music awards and earned a reputation for putting on a live show that leaves audiences speechless.

She’s been nominated twice for a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, including last year’s "Paper Doll." On June 12, she’s back with her first official live record, "Paper Doll Live," recorded at the historic The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Doug Hardesty / Courtesy Samantha Fish

Thursday, April 16, she's bringing her electrifying stage show to Gainesville at Heartwood Soundstage for "Two Tours Collide," hers and Louisiana blues artist, Tab Benoit. It's going to be a serious night of blues.

WUFT's "Morning Edition" and "Amplified" host, Glenn Richards, spoke to Fish about her music, approach to singing and playing, and about the representation of women in music.

For more information, you can visit the official websites of Samantha Fish and Heartwood Soundstage.