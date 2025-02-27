Prizilla previews 2nd Sunshine Music & Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage

WUFT Morning Edition and WUFT Amplified host, Glenn Richards, speaks with two members of the Gainesville indie pop/soul band, PRIZILLA, featuring University of Florida students McKayla Keels on bass and Isabella Duncan on sax and vocals.

Bella is also a board member of Swamp Records at UF, social media manager for Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville and organizer of the second annual Sunshine Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage tonight, February 27, 2005 from 5 to 11 p.m. including live music, 30 plus art and food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Performers include: Detroit's Jacob Sigman, PRIZILLA, Gainesville natives MADWOMAN , Five Door Sedan from Charleston, SC, Gainesville's Thomas Allain (formerly of the Late Night Losers), and Quil Darling, also from Gainesville. PRIZILLA, MADWOMAN, Late Night Losers have all appeared on WUFT Amplified.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit Upbeat GNV, whose mission is to address the mental health challenges faced by musicians around the state of Florida by offering a range of services and support. They help musicians and others find therapy, but do not provide therapy services.

