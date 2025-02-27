WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Prizilla previews 2nd Sunshine Music & Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST
McKayla Keels and Bella Duncan of PRIZILLA with WUFT's Glenn Richards
McKayla Keels and Bella Duncan of PRIZILLA with WUFT's Glenn Richards

WUFT Morning Edition and WUFT Amplified host, Glenn Richards, gets a preview of the 2nd Annual Sunshine Music & Arts Festival from the organizer and one of the performers, PRIZILLA.

WUFT Morning Edition and WUFT Amplified host, Glenn Richards, speaks with two members of the Gainesville indie pop/soul band, PRIZILLA, featuring University of Florida students McKayla Keels on bass and Isabella Duncan on sax and vocals.

Bella is also a board member of Swamp Records at UF, social media manager for Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville and organizer of the second annual Sunshine Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage tonight, February 27, 2005 from 5 to 11 p.m. including live music, 30 plus art and food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Performers include: Detroit's Jacob Sigman, PRIZILLA, Gainesville natives MADWOMAN , Five Door Sedan from Charleston, SC, Gainesville's Thomas Allain (formerly of the Late Night Losers), and Quil Darling, also from Gainesville. PRIZILLA, MADWOMAN, Late Night Losers have all appeared on WUFT Amplified.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit Upbeat GNV, whose mission is to address the mental health challenges faced by musicians around the state of Florida by offering a range of services and support. They help musicians and others find therapy, but do not provide therapy services.

Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master's degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn's passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
