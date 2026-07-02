Alachua schools maintain grade, Marion slips, as state changes school grading process

School's out for the summer, but there's still grading happening. And this time, it's schools themselves making the grade.

Alachua County Public Schools announced this week it maintained its district-wide B grade, despite changes from the state that made it more difficult to earn a high grade. According to a district news release, the new grading scale moved the threshold for an A or a B grade higher. That makes it harder to achieve a high grade, the district said.

State law requires the Florida Department of Education to move the needle when at least 75% of schools in a grade-level category earn A or B grades.

Alachua County Schools said five schools improved their grades this year, and that 27 of its 35 traditionally graded schools maintained or improved their grades in 2026.

Meanwhile, Marion County slipped to an overall C grade, but reported a nearly 50% increase in schools with grades A or B. According to a news release, districts previously needed a grade of 57 to record a B, but the new threshold is 60. Marion County Public Schools earned a 59.

Each Marion County School has a grade of A, B, or C, and most schools improved their point totals. Only one school dropped a letter grade this year.

The district also noted its students surpassed state average growth in math and science.

Statewide, there are 205 more A schools in 2026 than last year. Every other grade saw a decrease in quantity. Nearly 90% of D and F schools improved their grades in 2026, according to state data.