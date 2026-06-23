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Bell appointed UF interim president after Board of Governors vote delayed

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto,
News Service of Florida
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
Students and Emerson Alumni Hall staff listen to Stuart Bell as he answers the predetermined questions standing behind a podium.
Alanna F. Robbert/WUFT News
Students and Emerson Alumni Hall staff listen to Stuart Bell as he answers the predetermined questions standing behind a podium.

Stuart Bell's tenure as interim president starts July 1.

For the third time in three years, the University of Florida has a new interim president.

Monday, the university board of trustees unanimously approved Stuart Bell, former president of the University of Alabama, to become UF's next interim leader. Bell was already on-deck to assume the full time role, pending approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

Bell's confirmation to become UF's 14th president was scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, but the hearing was abruptly delayed last week after a letter from BOG Chairman Alan Levine surfaced.

In the letter addressed to to State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Levine wrote he was concerned about the “sweeping authority” granted to UF’s Board of Trustees chairman Mori Hosseini and therefore would not put any item on the agenda from a university that is “out of compliance.”

Levine alleged Hosseini has been granted “financial, contractual and other delegations that I feel are problematic, inconsistent with best practices in governance,” and run afoul of state regulations.

“One board member may not substitute his or her judgment for that of the other duly appointed board members,” Levine wrote.

The university responded to the measure on X, where Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rahul Patel called the process "unfair." Additionally, Patel wrote that Bell is being dragged into a dispute “unrelated to his candidacy.”

"Equally concerning is that a decision of this magnitude has been made unilaterally rather than by the full Board of Governors," Patel said. "Delaying consideration of the unanimously approved president designate of Florida’s flagship university is a consequential action that should be decided by the Board of Governors as a body, not by a single individual acting alone."

Monday's UF Board of Trustees vote means Bell will be entitled to a $2 million base salary — in line with current Interim President Donald Landry's. His top priorities, as the board outlined, will be to create a university-wide vision in collaboration with the board of trustees, appoint a permanent provost, fill any interim dean or cabinet positions, and to recruit top faculty.

Bell's tenure takes effect next week, but his appointment will still be subject to approval from the board of governors, the university said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Levine issued another statement Monday afternoon, writing he came across "issues" he believes the board of governors should discuss. Levine noted he added an agenda item to the board's governance committee meeting, and said the board of governors and UF had "productive conversations." The UF Board of Trustees agreed a third-party expert should review all state university governance documents, Levine said.

"Ultimately, our mutual goal should be to be an example of best practice in university governance," he wrote. "Similarly, I will encourage the Board of Governors to adopt any beneficial policy changes that enhance our ability to ensure Florida’s universities are an example of best practices."
Tags
Education UFStuart BellFlorida Board of GovernorsUF Board of Trustees
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto
News Service of Florida
The News Service of Florida is a wire service to which WUFT News subscribes.
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