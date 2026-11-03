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What have previous Florida governor races looked like?

WUFT | By Justin Baxley
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:23 PM EST

The race for Florida governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 3.

With Governor Ron DeSantis term-limited, Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is facing Democrat David Jolly, Libertarian candidate Scott Jewett and six no-party-affiliation candidates. DeSantis won the seat in 2018 in a competitive battle with Andrew Gillum, winning by a little more than 33,000 votes. He won re-election in 2022 in a landslide over Charlie Crist, winning by about 1.5 million votes, or nearly 20 points.

The winner will have influence over major policies in the state including economics, property insurance, healthcare, education, housing and more.

Here is a breakdown of Florida's history when it comes to the race for governor.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

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2026 General Election
Justin Baxley
Justin guides social media strategy for WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network while extending the reach of student work at the station.
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