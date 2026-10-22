WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nobel laureate reflects on U.S. turn towards Russia

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Trump administration has taken numerous actions favorable to Russia in recent days. It has exempted the country from a new sanctions law and agreed to buy Russian diesel, prompting heightened concern about the impact on Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Oleksandra Matviichuk, the leader of a Ukrainian organization that won the Nobel Peace Prize for documenting alleged Russian war crimes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required