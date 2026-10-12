DOJ launches antitrust probe of TV networks. And, Trump says Ukraine needs new leader

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump is urging Ukrainians to hold wartime elections and replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he blames him for not ending the war. He accuses Zelenskyy of causing rising global fuel prices due to Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel on Friday temporarily, and stated both sides agreed to an "energy ceasefire."

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images President Trump speaks to members of the press after landing on Oct. 10, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is returning to the White House after attending a political rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

🎧 Trump has urged Ukrainians to elect a new leader before, but each time he does that, Zelenskyy's popularity rises, NPR's Joanna Kakissis tells Up First. She adds that, through conversations with Ukrainians in Kyiv, a common sentiment emerges: while they see Zelenskyy as imperfect, they believe outsiders shouldn't dictate their electoral process or leadership changes. Most Ukrainians acknowledge that holding elections now would be risky, given the ongoing conflict, with Russia bombing their cities daily. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said yesterday that he was unaware of any plans for a ceasefire, which would require both sides to stop attacking energy facilities.

The Justice Department has opened a formal antitrust investigation into five major U.S. television networks — ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News — for their actions during a legal battle over access to the White House. Press rights groups have denounced the move, which comes after Trump barred CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House, citing unfair negative coverage. The administration revoked White House press passes for more than 70 journalists. The affected news organizations have sued to restore their access. The Justice Department is citing national security grounds for its actions, while a federal judge has temporarily ordered the restoration of their passes, with a final decision expected by Tuesday evening.

NPR confirms that at least four people died from storm-related incidents after Hurricane Isaias struck the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm on Friday night. Emergency crews in Florida and Alabama are assessing the damage and power outages caused by the storm. Isaias brought 105-mph winds, snapping trees and knocking out power, while officials warn of ongoing flash-flood threats farther inland.

Houthi forces in Yemen are attacking Saudi airports, including a deadly strike on a passenger terminal in the capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia says at least 20 people have died from these recent attacks in the last week.

🎧 Global condemnations have followed these attacks, but the spotlight is on Trump, NPR's Aya Batrawy says. The Saudis have requested U.S. refueling support for their fighter jet strikes on Yemen's Houthis, but Trump has yet to agree. While the U.S. provides intel on the Houthis, Trump remains hesitant to get involved in another Gulf war, especially with ongoing Iranian attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has fought the Houthis, backed by Iran, in an unsuccessful attempt to reinstate the Yemeni government. These latest attacks challenge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to secure the country and implement reforms to attract foreign investors and tourists, Batrawy says.

Today's listen

NPR /

Suicide is a growing public health crisis in the U.S., especially within the Black community, where rates have increased more than 50% in the last decade, according to CDC data. Black youth suicides by firearms surpassed those of white youth in 2022. As public health initiatives increasingly pull away from issues that affect different communities, Morning Edition's Michel Martin wanted to address this issue with care and honesty. Martin led a live event titled Going There: A Matter of Life and Death, uniting clinicians, lawmakers, and individuals affected by this epidemic to try and find out why this crisis is happening, how it affects us and how we can take action. The speakers included influential voices like CEO emerita of BET Debra Lee, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, psychiatrist Dr. Paul Nestadt, retired NFL champion Vernon Davis, WWE superstar Ettore "Big E" Ewen and Rev. Johnny Parker, who is both a pastor and a counselor. Watch and listen to the event here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can reach someone 24 hours a day, just to talk or to help get access to care.

Picture show

Ethan Miller / Getty Images RM of BTS performs during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.

BTS frontman RM is showcasing art from his personal collection for the first time in a collaboration with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The K-pop idol's real name, Kim Nam-joon, has prompted the group's fanbase, known as ARMY, to coin the term "Namjooning" to describe the star's interests. RM collaborated with two of the museum's curators for the exhibit RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me. The works on display feature mostly RM's own art collection alongside works from SFMOMA, like a Mark Rothko painting, shown side by side with one by Yun. The museum's director of retail Shane Salvata says, "This is hands down the most inventory that we've ever front-loaded for an exhibition." If you can't visit the exhibit in person, check out some photos of what's on display.

3 things to know before you go

Gregorio Borgia / AP Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV announced Sunday that he will undergo surgery this week to remove a "localized nodule" in his lung, which doctors found at a "very early stage." The Kennedy Center has appointed Rick Canny, a talent manager known for working with acts like ZZ Top and Tommy Lee, as its new artistic director. In today's economy, many job seekers are facing longer periods of unemployment, with nearly 40% exhausting their benefits before finding new work.

This newsletter was edited by Christina Romano. Suzanne Nuyen contributed.

Copyright 2026 NPR