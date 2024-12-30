The Point, Dec. 30, 2024: Year in Review: Special projects and major events

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Over the next few days, WUFT is bringing you the 2024 Year in Review, a compilation of the noteworthy stories from our newsroom over the last year. Today, we're showcasing some of the best reporting our newsroom offered this year in special projects and major event storytelling.

Special projects

Throughout the year, WUFT reporters produce a series of special projects that dive deep into topics that matter to north central Florida. Here are those stories.

Thomas Tolbert smiles late in the process of his haircut. He left Goldenrod Parlor elated and immediately posted his new look to his Instagram story. (Luis-Alfredo Garcia/WUFT News)

• Mundane beauty: The other side of a haircut. Tolbert's first time getting his hair cut short was on a whim. At 16, he went to a barbershop – a place where he felt accepted – near Altamonte Springs.

• From farm not to table: Sanctuaries in Alachua County provide refuge to farm animals in need. Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary is the largest rescue space for bovines in the US, according to its founder and president, Erin Amerman.

• From inmate to advocate: How incarceration motivated six individuals to try changing the system. How incarceration motivated six individuals to try changing the system.

• Meeting Mary Jane: How does Florida feel about marijuana ahead of 2024 election? A statewide ballot initiative proposed by political group Smart and Safe Florida could potentially put legalizing marijuana before voters in November 2024.

• ‘This is a fantastic program’: Marion County Veterans Treatment Court helps those who have served their country through new challenges. The Marion County Veterans Treatment Court is among 32 diversionary or pre-trial programs that serve Floridians with mental or physical difficulties.

• Water Worries. From concerns about algae and the aquifer to the overuse of bottled water, this series explores some of the pressing water issues facing north central Florida, as well as possible solutions.

• March of the Mangroves. Mangroves, once axed for development, are expanding across Florida due to climate change. Will Floridians learn to live with the iconic coastal tree?

Mangroves at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in Palm Beach, Fla., on March 16, 2024. (Augustus Hoff/WUFT News)

Major events

When major news happens, WUFT reporters are there covering it. From severe weather events like hurricanes to political conventions, we brought you the stories that mattered this year.

Chris Lasiter, 32, stands inside his Steinhatchee, Fla., home Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, after it was destroyed by the storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene in September. "The storms are getting worse. I mean, there is just no denying it. This has never happened," Lasiter said. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)

• Photo story: Hurricane Helene destroyed a man's home in Steinhatchee

• Steinhatchee’s recovery ‘an extraordinary effort’, says House Speaker Mike Johnson

• Swept away: Aerial look at Helene’s impact on Florida’s Big Bend

• ‘Complete devastation’: Cedar Key assesses Helene’s impact on local businesses

• Cedar Key residents rally to rebuild after Hurricane Helene's destructive blow

• IFAS: Hurricane Helene cost Florida farmers and ranchers as much as $162 million in losses

• ‘Worse than Idalia’: Florida peanut farmers report devastating losses from Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Debby flooded a peanut field on Aug. 8 at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center – Suwannee Valley. Hurricane Helene exacerbated crop damage. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Jones, UF/IFAS)

• Photo gallery: Hurricane Milton aftermath in Horseshoe Beach

• ‘Time to start over’: Hurricane Milton’s disastrous slam on Florida’s battered barrier islands

• Hurricane season and a new Florida law leave homeless with few options; shelters open in response

• ‘It brings everybody together’: The woman fueling the Horseshoe Beach hurricane recovery

Lacey Coe (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)

• Attempted assassination of former President Trump amps security at RNC

• Florida governor touts state's education progress during convention week

• 'He has been chosen': Florida politicians say divine intervention saved Trump as Republicans heighten religious rhetoric

(Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

Kat Cammack, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during Florida's kickoff breakfast at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis., before the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024.

• At 2024 DNC, Democrats discuss involving Gen Z in their vision for America's future

• DNC recap: Key takeaways from Florida politicians and delegates

• Florida Democrats feel confident as Democratic National Convention wraps up

Joan Waitkecivz, 78, a volunteer at the Democratic National Convention, wears a shirt that says “Literally No One Asked You” during the Florida DNC Delegation Breakfast at Palmer House in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.