DNC recap: Key takeaways from Florida politicians and delegates

Listen below: WUFT-FM's Dana Hill spoke with reporter Gabriel Velasquez Neira about the last day of the Democratic National Convention and how the party is hoping to rally voters after the convention.

DNC Day 4 Listen • 3:16

As the Democratic National Convention comes to a close, Florida leaders are reminding voters that there’s more work to do before securing Kamala Harris a win at the general election.

In delegation gatherings and state representatives’ speeches on the main stage this week, politicians were encouraging that the state — which operates under a Republican-controlled governor’s office and legislature — could surprise the U.S. this November with a Democratic win.

During the convention, Florida Democrats advocated for an amendment change on the November ballot to reverse the six-week abortion ban in place while celebrating 33,000 volunteers for Harris’ campaign and slamming Project 2025, a collection of policy proposals drafted by conservatives. Party leaders in the state touted their wins in the primary election Tuesday, including several races where Democratic school board candidates defeated opponents endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But, among the takeaways, district-level delegates said Florida leaders’ confidence of Harris winning the state was especially notable.

“I don't have to hope,” said Lou Grossman, 73, of Sarasota. “She gives the hope.”

This isn’t Grossman’s first convention. In 2020, he participated in the virtual gathering held during the pandemic. Before then, at 13, he attended the 1964 convention where Lyndon B. Johnson formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

The work that remains for Democrats, Grossman said, involves appealing Harris’ policies to everyone, especially Republicans.

“We're going to be — as we always say we are — the party of inclusion,” he said, “not the party of divisiveness.”

Florida was briefly represented on the main stage this week, though state delegates may have faced trouble spotting the speakers from their upper back section of the United Center arena.

“Is this the best seat in the house? It is not,” said Lynn “Moira” Dictor, a Seminole County delegate. “But am I happy to be in the room where it happened? Yes, I am.”

Delegates from California and Minnesota had, understandably, some of the best convention seating — they’re home states for Harris and running-mate Tim Walz, respectively.

Audience members will hear from U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, Thursday night before Kamala Harris accepts her nomination. Frost also spoke at the Florida delegation Wednesday morning, where he discussed issues like gun safety.

On Wednesday night, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Sunrise, warned the convention of what she said Florida has become: a cautionary tale.

On Thursday, when she spoke at a delegate gathering, she was much more optimistic.

“Florida will rise again,” she said, “and we're going to do that because we're going to outwork the opposition.”

Other Florida leaders who spoke in the delegate meetings this week included U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick and state Sen. Shevrin Jones.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also spoke on the national stage this week. With Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down” playing, she confirmed Tuesday that the state chose Harris as its nominee with 243 delegates voting in support of the vice president.

Despite the excitement, Republicans are still outnumbering Democrats in the number of active registered voters — and by large margins.

Dictor, the chair of the Seminole County Democrats, said people who didn’t attend the convention may not be as energized for the election but that delegates will return and educate voters on the key contrasts between the presidential nominees.

“I do think that we have got to target our people when we get home to let them know the differences in what's going on out there and to know how important their vote is come November,” she said. “Democrats can't stay home.”

