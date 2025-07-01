The Point, July 1, 2025: Florida has a series of new laws going into effect today

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

• WUFT News: These are some of the new laws are taking effect in Florida on July 1. "Florida has a series of new laws going into effect on July 1 including Dexter’s Law on animal cruelty to the Gulf of America in schools."

• WCJB: Gov. DeSantis vetoes North Central Florida projects in state budget. "According to the Governor’s Office, DeSantis’ line-item vetoes in the 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Budget totaled $567 million."

• Main Street Daily News: Shane Andrew named new principal at Santa Fe College charter school. "As the Academy of Science and Technology at Santa Fe College prepares to begin its third year this fall, it will do so under the direction of a new principal."

• WCJB: Several RTS bus routes changing as University of Florida summer B classes begin. "RTS leaders says these changes are tied to a reduction in funding from the University of Florida. The university has shifted some of its transportation focus to its own campus connector shuttle system."

• Main Street Daily News: Tom Petty Park improvements virtual workshop on tap for Wednesday. "The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and will focus on the proposed parking lot enhancements, including: the addition of 41 parking spaces, a new sidewalk, associated stormwater conveyance and landscape improvements."

• WCJB: Hawthorne block party costs Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. "Blocking a public roadway is a violation of Florida law, which is why deputies posted on Facebook, telling people to vacate the roadway. If they didn’t, they could’ve faced legal consequences, including arrest."

• Gainesville Sun ($): System could stall over Florida. Fourth of July forecast for Gainesville. "A disturbance is expected to stall late this week of the southeastern coast of the United States and could lead to the formation of an area of low pressure over Florida by the holiday weekend."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Planned Parenthood's Gainesville center on Northwest 13th Street. (Claire Campbell/WUFT News)

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida abortion numbers fall as national rates rise. "It’s been about three years since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in the Dobbs case, which overturned Roe v Wade and allowed states to regulate access to abortions. But since then, abortion numbers have actually risen across the country."

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis signs a slimmed-down Florida budget into law after vetoing millions. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new nearly $115 billion state budget into law."

• News4Jax: ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: Trump to attend Everglades immigration detention center opening on Tuesday, DeSantis says. "The first detainees are expected to arrive on July 1."

• ABC Action News: Justice Department charges 19 in Florida amid national healthcare fraud crackdown. "The federal investigation by the Department of Justice in the Middle District of Florida resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Why Rick Scott is a key player in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. "Over the weekend, Rick Scott announced he would offer a key amendment to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

• Fox 35 Orlando: Guinea pigs abandoned in Orlando spark rescue effort, search for homes. "Animal rescue groups are scrambling to find homes for dozens of guinea pigs after nearly 60 were found abandoned along a roadside in Orlando last week."

• WLRN-Miami: Cuban man, 75, dies under ICE custody at Miami-Dade's Krome Detention Center. "Cuban national Isidro Perez died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, making him the fifth detainee to die in Florida this year."

• WFLA-Tampa: Coral reef cross-bred pilot program shows signs of success. "Scientists have successfully spawned a cross-bred coral and plan on planting them just off Biscayne Bay in Miami."

Your weather outlook

Get more forecasts, radar and weather updates from Florida Storms.

From NPR News

• Politics: Federal investigation finds Harvard University violated civil rights law

• World: We're nearing 'peak population.' These economists are worried.

• Politics: New poll finds about three-quarters of Americans say democracy under threat

• Technology: Judge OKs sale of 23andMe — and its trove of DNA data — to a nonprofit led by its founder

• National: Why a GOP senator says the budget bill breaks Trump's promise

• Health: Doctors don't get much menopause training. State lawmakers are trying to change that

• Economy: This company wants to be the first to mine the ocean floor, with Trump's help

• World: 80 years later, a Holocaust survivor meets an American soldier who helped free him

Maria Avlonitis curated today's edition of The Point.