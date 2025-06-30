These are some of the new laws are taking effect in Florida on July 1

Florida has a series of new laws going into effect on July 1. WUFT has done a roundup of many of the new laws, which total more than 100, covering everything from Dexter’s Law on animal cruelty to the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico in schools.

Here’s a breakdown of the laws:

SB 492: Mitigation Banks

Developments that damage Florida’s wetlands offset their environmental impacts by buying credits from restoration projects known as mitigation banks.

New measures approved by the Florida legislature may make it easier for land managers to create such banks and for developers to buy credits.

The Florida Senate passed SB 492, authored by Sen. Stan McClain, R-Ocala, by a vote of 30 to 3 on May 2.

The bill allows for banks to release their credits earlier and for developers to buy credits from projects outside of their watershed for an additional cost.

While industry groups herald the measure as a way to reduce “permit backlogs”, some environmental advocates worry the changes go against mitigation’s goal of “no net loss” of wetlands.

WUFT will have a deeper dive on this law and will update this story once it is published.

SB 1388: The Boater Freedom Act

Florida boats may now sport safety inspection decals and be protected from stops or boarding by officers without probable cause.

The bill also raised the bar for designating Springs Protection Zones like those in place at Ichetucknee, Silver and Weeki Wachee Springs. It states that boating activities must be the “predominant” cause of “significant” ecological harm to warrant such a zone.

HB 255: Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Dexter's Law)

Dexter was an innocent shelter dog who won awards for his sweet temperament, love of other shelter pets and agreeable personality. He was adopted, as all shelter dogs should be, and was found beheaded in Fort De Soto Park a few days later.

Dexter’s Law provides harsher penalties for aggravated animal cruelty cases, making it more likely that individuals committing these crimes will go to prison.

The new law requires the Department of Law Enforcement to post on its website the names of certain individuals who have violated specified animal cruelty provisions. It also provides a sentencing multiplier for specified offenses of aggravated animal cruelty.

SB 56: Geoengineering and Weather Modification Activities

Prohibits geoengineering and weather modification practices. It makes such acts a third-degree felony with jail terms of up to five years and fines of up to $100,000. The law also leads to the creation of a help line where people can report potential geoengineering and weather modification activities.

WUFT recently did a deep dive on geoengineering in Florida and the potential impacts on the planet.

HB 259: Fentanyl Awareness Day

Aug. 21 will now be Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day. Various agencies around the state are encouraged to put on events to help promote awareness around the dangers of fentanyl.

HB 209: State Parks Preservation Act

Prevents development to commercialize any of Florida’s 175 state parks. This includes golf courses, luxury lodges, and pickleball and tennis courts. It does not ban campsites or cabins, but those must be state-approved.

HB 593: Pam Rock Act

Named for the 62-year-old Putnam County mail carrier who was mauled to death by a group of dogs in 2022 after her mail truck broke down.

The law requires dogs that have aggressively bitten, attacked or chased a person in a public area to be microchipped and spayed or neutered. It also defines when animal control must euthanize the dog and requires these dogs to be kept secured. Owners must also obtain $100,000 in liability insurance. Jail time is possible if a dog previously designated as dangerous attacks and causes death or severe injury, or if someone obstructs animal control — including by removing a microchip.

HB 549: Gulf of America

The law requires the term "Gulf of Mexico" to be changed to "Gulf of America" in state agency documents and in instructional materials and library media adopted or acquired after July 1.

HB 351: Dangerous Excessive Speeding

Defines dangerous excessive speeding as driving 50 mph or more over the speed limit or recklessly driving faster than 100 mph. First-time offenders could face 30 days in jail, a $500 fine or both. Repeat offenses could result in 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. Habitual offenders could lose their license for up to a year.

SB 356: Holocaust Remembrance Day

Jan. 27 will be Holocaust Remembrance Day in Florida. The governor will proclaim the day each year, and it may be observed in public schools, the Capitol and other designated locations.

HB 383: Gun Purchases for Law Enforcement

Allows correctional officers to carry concealed firearms during off-duty hours. It also exempts them from the three-day waiting period for rifle or shotgun purchases, allowing immediate possession.

HB 791: Surrendered Infants

Infant safety devices may be installed at hospitals, EMS stations or fire stations that are staffed 24/7, allowing people to anonymously surrender infants. The devices are temperature controlled and installed on an outside wall, triggering an alert inside. Facilities must test the device weekly and check it twice daily.

HB 847: Expedited DNA Testing Program

Allows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to award grants to law enforcement agencies across the state to expedite DNA testing of evidence.

SB 994: Driver License Education Requirements

Requires applicants 18 and older to complete an additional driver education course, along with existing courses on traffic laws and substance abuse.

SB 700: The Florida Farm Bill

This 111-page bill makes several changes, including prohibiting certain water quality additives such as fluoride. It requires property owners to maintain records for all migrant labor camps or residential migrant housing for at least three years. It also prohibits the transportation, importation or distribution of spores that produce mushrooms containing a controlled substance.

For more check out the list of bills on the Florida Senate's website.