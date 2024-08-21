At 2024 DNC, Democrats discuss involving Gen Z in their vision for America's future

The theme for the second day of the Democratic National Convention was “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” a theme that resonates with Generation Z, a cohort of young voters that could make a significant impact in the upcoming election.

People in Gen Z are currently between 12 to 27 years old, with some stepping into the political arena with a sense of urgency and determination. Many in this generation will be voting for the first time this November, and their involvement could be crucial for the Democratic Party in Florida

Charles Horowitz, a Florida delegate, said this demographic was important.

“Gen Z is one of the most progressive generations that we’ve seen, but Gen Z has not voted so we need to make our voices heard and make elected officials realize that they are accountable to us and that we are going to be the change we wish to see,” he said.

With 76 days until the election, young voters are seeking candidates who prioritize the future and address issues that matter most to them.

Daniel Henry, chair of the Duval Democratic Party, said, “I think young voters are truly looking for a candidate that was focused on the future, that was focused on issues that were important to them, and that gave them that voice to be able to express. And Vice President Harris, I think, has truly appreciated that and has used that as a way for her to connect to Gen Z.”

Recent data from a Pew Research poll suggests that Vice President Harris’s efforts may be paying off, with 57 percent of registered voters aged 18 to 29 indicating their support for her. This marks a significant shift from an earlier CNN poll that had President Joe Biden trailing former President Donald Trump by eleven points among voters under 35.

The decision to elevate a younger candidate like Harris to the forefront of the ticket has energized young voters, creating traction on social media and leading to viral moments that capture the attention of this generation.

Henry said that while videos on the [TikTok] for you page may be trendy, it gets messages out there in a way that is easy for people to understand.

“Getting that viral moment has been important for us to be able to convey that message to voters and make sure that people understand what’s really going on in this election,” he said.

The influence of social media on younger voters is undeniable.

Florida delegate Manuel Fernandez has observed a notable shift in how his peers now engage with the news.

“They’re starting to send me things from the news and they’re watching the news and they’re keeping up,” he said, “and I think that’s really exciting because these are people who whenever I would talk about politics, they don’t seem very interested, but now they’re giving it attention and they’re being informed.”

Florida Democratic National Convention delegates and elected officials are hopeful that the renewed interest from young people will translate into votes come election day. Young voters have historically been a loyal voter base for the Democratic Party, and their participation could be pivotal in the upcoming election.

Horowitz said Florida Democrats have seen an influx of 25,000 new volunteers for Harris’ campaign — many of whom are first-time Gen-Z voters.

“Many of those volunteers are Gen Z who have not voted before, who have not been able to vote before,” he said, “who are now getting involved in elections for the first time because they see the stakes and they realize their own power.”

