Florida Democrats feel confident as Democratic National Convention wraps up

The Democratic National Convention has concluded, leaving Florida Democrats confident about their chances in the upcoming November election.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, expressed pride in what the state accomplished during this year’s convention.

“We really do believe that this week has shown everybody what a unified Florida Democratic Party looks like,” Fried said. “When we challenge in every single seat and our message is on point, carrying that message to the national stage is what’s going to help take us into play and ensure we are taking back our state.”

Recent polling data from USA Today, Suffolk University, and WSVN-TV showed that former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida by only five points. This slim margin is why Florida Delegate Geoff Gundlach believes there is still a chance to flip the state.

“The idea of flipping Florida... The DeSantis stuff about how the Democratic Party’s dead—it’s not dead. It’s just sleeping. It’s a panther in the bushes, waiting to come out,” Gundlach said.

Florida Democrats are showing immense passion and commitment as the election approaches. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel emphasized that their campaign is about more than winning.

“Do you want despair or do you want hope? Do you want darkness or do you want joy? We believe our message of freedom will be on top,” she said.

Gundlach echoed this sentiment, sharing his personal motivation for the campaign. “I am a father of a 17-year-old girl. She is too young to vote. I am doing what I am doing so she has the same rights as my 20-year-old son.”

As the convention ends, Florida Democrats like Gundlach are clear about their goals and are working tirelessly to turn Florida from red to blue for the first time since 2012.

