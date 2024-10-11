Photo gallery: Hurricane Milton aftermath in Horseshoe Beach
Patti Novak stands in front of her destroyed home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the wake of Hurricane Milton's damage and her husband's death eight days after Hurricane Idalia last year, Novak plans to move to Georgia. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Debris from destroyed homes is scattered across yards in Horseshoe Beach Fla., following back-to-back Florida hurricanes Helene and Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Joshua Edmonds explores damage in Horseshoe Beach Fla., Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2024, after back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida's Gulf Coast. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Debris from destroyed buildings litters the water near sea dock following back-to-back Florida hurricanes Helene and Milton in Horseshoe Beach, Fla. Thursday morning Oct. 10, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
George and Larry Edmonds clean up debris Thursday afternoon Oct. 10, 2024 in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after back- to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida's coasts.(Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
The inside of a house is destroyed in Horseshoe Beach Fla., after back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida's Gulf Coast. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Debris from damaged patios and docks are left behind by Hurricane Milton, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. While repairs were underway after Hurricane Helene two weeks prior, Milton brought more storm surges to the coastal town. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Debris and broken windows litter the entrance to Patti Novak's home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Novak's home, which avoided storm surges and damage from Hurricane Helene two weeks prior, was destroyed when Hurricane Milton made landfall the day prior. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Debris from destroyed homes is scattered across yards in Horseshoe Beach Fla., following back-to-back Florida hurricanes Helene and Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Patty Novak stands in her home destroyed by back-to-back storm surges from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2024 in Horseshoe Beach, Fla. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
A grandfather clock lay on the floor in Patti Novak's home, destroyed by Hurricane Milton, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Patti Novak's husband, who died eight days after Hurricane Idalia last year, built the grandfather clock. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A stuffed animal lays on broken tree branches in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. While repairs were underway after Hurricane Helene two weeks prior, Milton brought more storm surges and flooding to the coastal town. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Tinleigh Dees and Joshua Edmonds discover a slot machine while exploring wreckage in Horseshoe Beach Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. After Hurricane Helene hit the coastal town two weeks prior, Hurricane Milton made landfall the day prior. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A damaged house stands in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., following Hurricane Milton Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the coastal town, volunteers focused on rebuilding stairs to elevated homes to replace temporary extension ladders. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Debris is scattered around a destroyed shed in Horseshoe Beach Fla., following back-to-back Florida hurricanes Helene and Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Two men work to rebuild a deck destroyed by Hurricane Milton in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the coastal town, volunteers focused on rebuilding stairs to elevated homes to replace the temporary extension ladders. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
George Day sits on the porch of his damaged home in Horseshoe Beach Fla. His home is no longer safe to live in following back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton and will be torn down. (Azhalia Pottinger/ WUFT News)