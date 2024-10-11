Photo gallery: Hurricane Milton aftermath in Horseshoe Beach

1 of 17 — 01 101024 Hurricane Milton Horseshoe Beach DP 2.JPG

Patti Novak stands in front of her destroyed home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the wake of Hurricane Milton's damage and her husband's death eight days after Hurricane Idalia last year, Novak plans to move to Georgia. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)