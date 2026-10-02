Early termination ends Cruz’s supervision in Ignite Life Center abuse case

Nearly a year and a half after pleading no contest to a felony charge connected to allegations of sexual abuse at Ignite Life Center, Noel Cruz has officially completed his term of state supervision.

According to court records, Cruz’s three‑year probation originally scheduled to run through January 2028 was terminated on July 29 after he completed all special requirements of his sentence.

Cruz was sentenced in January 2025 to three years of probation for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, a charge that stemmed from the same investigation in which multiple former Ignite Life Center staff members were accused of abusing minors.

The filed termination summary shows no restitution ordered, no outstanding state costs, and no remaining special conditions. It also confirms that Cruz’s no‑contact order with the victim originally set to last until 2028 was marked completed upon termination.

A separate notice from the Department of Corrections states that Cruz is no longer under supervision and may be eligible for immediate restoration of voting rights, if all terms of his sentence are satisfied.

WUFT reached out to Cruz to understand how this experience has changed the way he views his responsibilities toward others and where he stands with Ignite Life Center, but received no response.