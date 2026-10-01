Byron Donalds visits UF, discusses DEI and Amendment 3

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Byron Donalds spoke to a crowd of about 150 people at Emerson Alumni Hall near the University of Florida campus Wednesday.

Even though Donalds is a Republican, he was introduced by a local Democratic Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut.

"As a lifelong Democrat, I understand that some may wonder why I chose to meet with Congressman Byron Donalds. My purpose was simple: to advocate for my city and ensure that the people I serve have a meaningful opportunity to be heard," Chestnut said.

When Donalds got up to the microphone, he spoke about his values as a conservative politician and his family values. He also took questions, discussing diversity, equity and inclusion, critical race theory and parental rights. He also spoke about Amendment 3, which would raise homestead tax exemption to $150,000 next year and $250,000 in 2028.

"The reason why I support Amendment 3 is because property taxes have almost doubled in the state the last seven years," Donalds said. "Personal budgets haven't doubled. Business budgets haven't doubled."

Donalds' opponent is Democrat David Jolly, who was on UF campus a couple weeks ago to speak with supporters. From here, early voting starts on Oct. 19, and Election Day is on Nov. 3.