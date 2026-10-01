Strongman Champions League coming to Lake City, expected to bring influx of tourists

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In the middle of Olustee Park, a staple of downtown Lake City, the Strongman Champions League will host international athletes for a strongman competition that is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

On Oct. 10, Lake City will become the second location in the United States to host the international event. The competition was held for the first time in the U.S. last year in Sandusky, Ohio, with almost 7,000 spectators. The Strongman Champions League , a global organization that hosts the world’s strongest athletes, has been around for more than 20 years.

Events of this scale in a small city come with preparation.

Columbia County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Cody Gray is directly involved with planning the event.He is working closely with the city to reach out to local businesses.

“We expect it to drive a lot of visitation and a lot of business to all of our area restaurants, to our area hotels, specifically our downtown businesses.” Gray said. “A lot of different people from all over the world, including the athletes [will attend].”

A total of 12 athletes will be competing for a chance to win the title of World’s Strongest Man. There are five U.S. competitors, two from Canada, one from Ghana, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Hungary and Mexico. International athletes could bring international tourists to explore the heart of downtown Lake City.

“[The Strongman Champions League] really wants to incorporate more of the scenery and the historic landmarks of our area,” Gray said.

City Hall, the Blanche Hotel and the Columbia County Annex that houses the Board of County Commission offices all sit near the venue.

Gray said the site of Olustee Park was specifically chosen because it represents both the city and county. The Strongman Champions League strives to highlight the community of the host city..

Former competitor and current organizer, Ilya Khazov, helps the league branch into new markets, especially those in the U.S. He has been in discussion with Lake City about hosting the event since December.

“I love that they saw and understood our vision,” Khazov said.

The selection process for the site in Lake City involved multiple meetings and a site visit.

“We try to stick to really cool and scenic locations,” Khavoz said. “We try to keep it very exciting, both for the live audience that gets to attend it and for the viewers online and on TV to show the various amazing locations and bring some attention to them.”

As the city prepares for the event, nearby businesses prepare for the influx of visitors.

Riley Robbins, the general manager of Marion Street Bistro and Brewhouse, a local restaurant, plans to schedule more staff,ensure enough food is ordered and potentially host live music.

“[People] can come purchase drinks here, and then they can take them to go with them [to watch the competition]," Robbins added.

During regular times, people would be prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages out of the establishment; However, on the day of the competition, they are able to do so. .

The organizers met with Robbins to discuss the different events and the logistics of incorporating the restaurant in a way that benefits both the business and the spectators.

The competition consists of five events, including one where competitors will pull a 74,000-pound Lake City fire truck. Assistant Lake City Fire Chief Ret Thompkins said the truck will be fully loaded with water.

“It’s an exciting thing, something new,” Thompkins said. “It’s neat to have our town [and fire department] featured in something like this.”

This event is set to take place in front of the Columbia County Courthouse adjacent to the main venue and just a block from the fire station. Tompkins said the firefighters will be watching to make sure everyone is safe.

This international event is free.

