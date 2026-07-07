Man dead after Marion County deputy-involved shooting in Ocala

A man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon deputy-involved shooting in Ocala.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 14900 block of SW 35th Avenue, in Ocala, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, deputies spoke with a man involved in the dispute.

That's when the sheriff's office said the man threatened a deputy while holding a gun, and the deputy shot the man. The deputy immediately gave medical treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The Marion County Fire Department took the injured man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Marion County Sheriff's Office major crimes deputies responded to the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

WUFT reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.