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Researchers ask Floridians to help identify pollinator habits this week

WUFT | By Rose Schnabel
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Courtesy: Florida Museum of Natural History
Courtesy: Florida Museum of Natural History

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census runs Friday and Saturday.

Researchers are asking Floridians to ‘stop and smell the flowers’ a little extra this week as a citizen science effort kicks off throughout the Southeast.

It’s time for the Great Southeast Pollinator Census. That’s an annual push to educate the public on the value of insects and gather data for researchers in six southern states.

Here’s how it works:

First, you set yourself up in front of a flowering plant.

Then, for 15 minutes, you record all the bees, butterflies and other bugs that land on it.

You submit that info online and you’re done.

Last year, people from 59 counties in Florida participated, and this year the goal is all 67.

The census started at the University of Georgia in 2019 and has helped researchers calculate the economic value of pollinators…

It also helps researchers figure out what sorts of plants they prefer.

The count window opens Friday and closes Saturday.
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Rose Schnabel
Rose is a Report for America corps member covering the agriculture, water and climate change beat in North Central Florida. She can be reached by calling 352-294-6389 or emailing rschnabel@ufl.edu. Read more about her position here.
See stories by Rose Schnabel

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