Photo gallery: Melvin Trotter execution at Florida State Prison

The shadow of Rev. Floyd Lindsey Narcisse of Greater Saint Joseph AME Church bows its head as it falls across a poster of Jesus on the cross during a protest against the death penalty across the street from Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla., before Melvin Trotter’s execution by lethal injection on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Trotter was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1987 for strangling and stabbing Virgie Langford a year earlier in Palmetto. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)