Alachua County commissioners advance gun violence prevention plan

WUFT | By Ava Wherley
Published February 24, 2026 at 9:24 PM EST

Commissioners in Alachua County got an update Monday on a new five-year plan to prevent gun violence.

The plan lays out 10 main goals based on community feedback that focus on both prevention and response.

They include getting young people involved in government, improving economic opportunity, and strengthening family stability.

The plan is part of the Community Gun Violence Prevention Alliance, which is a partnership between Alachua County, the city of Gainesville, and Santa Fe College.

District 3 Commissioner Anna Prizzia says she supports the effort.

ACBOCC Act_mixdown.wav

Commissioners voted to move the plan forward so those goals can start taking shape.

The plan will be back up for discussion at a joint city-county meeting in March.
Alachua CountyGainesville
