Florida college campus firearms

Staffers at colleges and universities who receive training could soon be allowed to carry firearms on campuses, under a bill headed to the Senate floor.

The Republican-controlled Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday backed the proposal that builds on changes made in the K-12 public school system after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The bill gained traction this year as lawmakers recalled a shooting during last year’s legislative session, where a student killed two people and wounded five others at Florida State University.

The bill now heads to the full Senate.

The House version of the bill is up for a floor vote Wednesday.