WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Melanie's Restaurant in Williston suffers major fire

WUFT | By Ella Thompson
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
Smoke billows from Melanie's Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., as first responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire respond to extinguish the building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
1 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire 01.JPG
Smoke billows from Melanie's Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., as first responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire respond to extinguish the building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Smoke billows from MelanieÕs Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., as first responders from Williston Fire, Williston police, Levy county department of public safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire respond to extinguish the building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
2 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire 02.JPG
Smoke billows from Melanie's Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., as first responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire respond to extinguish the building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
First responders from Williston Fire, Williston police, Levy county department of public safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire responded to MelanieÕs Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., to extinguish a building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
3 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire 03.JPG
First responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire responded to Melanies Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., to extinguish a building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)\
Melanie's Restaurant manager Nina Kirby and Olivia Nussel, the owner's daughter, inspect damage inside the restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
4 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 01.JPG
Melanie's Restaurant manager Nina Kirby and Olivia Nussel, the owner's daughter, inspect damage inside the restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant front sign remains on the building after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
5 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 02.JPG
Melanie's Restaurant front sign remains on the building after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant damaged from overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
6 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 03.JPG
Melanie's Restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant server Lisa Erbin inspects damage on the restaurant's patio on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
7 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 04.JPG
Melanie's Restaurant server Lisa Erbin inspects damage on the restaurant's patio on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
The remains of the corner of Melanie's Restaurant after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
8 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 05.JPG
The remains of the corner of Melanie's Restaurant after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
From left to right, Olivia Nussel, Melanie's Restaurant owner Melanie Nussel and manager Nina Kirby speak to a garbageman about moving a dumpster closer to the restaurant for debris on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
9 of 9  — 090324 Melanies Fire ET 06.JPG
From left to right, Olivia Nussel, Melanie's Restaurant owner Melanie Nussel and manager Nina Kirby speak to a garbageman about moving a dumpster closer to the restaurant for debris on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Tags
Law and Public Safety WillistonLevy County
Ella Thompson
Ella is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Ella Thompson