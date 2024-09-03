Photos: Melanie's Restaurant in Williston suffers major fire
Smoke billows from Melanie's Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., as first responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire respond to extinguish the building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)
First responders from Williston Fire, Williston Police, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Marion County Fire and Bronson Fire responded to Melanies Restaurant, 112 E Noble Ave., in Williston, Fla., to extinguish a building fire. (Station 72 - Williston Fire Rescue/Facebook)\
Melanie's Restaurant manager Nina Kirby and Olivia Nussel, the owner's daughter, inspect damage inside the restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant front sign remains on the building after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Melanie's Restaurant server Lisa Erbin inspects damage on the restaurant's patio on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
The remains of the corner of Melanie's Restaurant after an overnight fire on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
From left to right, Olivia Nussel, Melanie's Restaurant owner Melanie Nussel and manager Nina Kirby speak to a garbageman about moving a dumpster closer to the restaurant for debris on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)