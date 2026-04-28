Freedom Public Library reopens in Marion County with more space and community resources

Freedom Public Library in Ocala reopened April 13 following a years-long expansion project that increased its space from 8,100 square feet to 32,000 square feet.

Library Director Julie Sieg said in an email that project expenditures currently total about $10.9 million, though some invoices are still being reviewed for payment. Sieg said a final project closeout will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners once all expenses have been addressed.

As Marion County’s population continues to grow, residents pointed to the need for more space and resources. The library now includes study rooms, a dedicated children’s area, a larger meeting room and an on-site bookstore operated by the Friends of Freedom Public Library, among other amenities.

Dawna Rhods, a Marion County resident and former library system employee, said it was something the community “needed for a long time.”

The children’s space is one of the most anticipated additions. Sieg said the library previously held children’s programming in the old meeting room but now has a larger, dedicated space that can accommodate more people and more frequent programs.

Some of these programs include baby storytime and children’s creative programming.

Sieg said the expansion was necessary as the community continues to grow.

“We needed to grow with it to accommodate all their needs,” Sieg said.

She also noted that construction caused minimal disruption.

Bryan Harrington, the Charles Perry Partners Inc. vice president and regional manager, served as project executive from preconstruction through reopening.

Harrington said the project began in spring 2024, when teams worked with county and library staff to finalize construction documents. Ground broke in November 2024, marking the start of the expansion.

The original library building remained open throughout construction, with precautions taken to ensure safety for patrons.

Crews built the new addition over 12 months, he said.

People gathered outside Marion County’s Freedom Public Library during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 13, 2026. Attendees chat and admire the newly expanded building. (Ornella Moreno/WUFT News)

“Early mornings when the library wasn't open, we would come in and work on some of the systems integration,” Harrington said. “So that the library staff never really knew that we were here, and certainly patrons didn't.”

The new space opened in December 2025, allowing crews to shift focus to renovating the 25-year-old original building. About a week ago, the two spaces were connected and reopened Monday to the public as one expanded facility.

For Harrington, the expanded children’s area will have the greatest impact.

“Now they have a space for children that's almost the size of the entire original library,” Harrington said. “That's such a great opportunity.”

He said creating spaces for people to connect is key to strengthening the community.

Mary Weatherholt, who works in the headquarters library's children’s division and was filling in Monday at Freedom Library, said the library had outgrown its space, particularly the children’s area, which used to be a “tiny little area.”

She said the cost of living continues to rise over time, making free public spaces increasingly valuable. She noted that the library offers a place where people can relax without spending money while taking advantage of available resources, calling it “a great escape.”

“I think everyone's going to be able to use this space and just have a lot of fun and hopefully get some learning too,” Weatherholt said.

Ocala resident and library patron Kevin Lopez O’Brien said he has long been connected to the library system through family members who worked there.

Lopez O’Brien said his favorite additions are the children's area and the Friends of the Library bookstore.

He said the children’s space expanded access to materials, allowing the library to serve a wider range of age groups with more options tailored to each one. A key benefit is the ability to account for differences in taste, even among very young children, he said.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore, a new addition inside Freedom Public Library, opened on the day of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Donna Boose talks with a friend while visiting the space. (Ornella Moreno/WUFT News)

“I’m happy to be able to keep coming here and see the place grow,” Lopez O’Brien said.

Retired Marion County resident Donna Boose, an enthusiastic fiction reader who frequently visits Freedom Library, said she attended the reopening to return books and see the expansion.

She said it was interesting to see how busy the library was during the grand opening.

“It’s nice to see people using it [the library] again,” Boose said. “They did it [the expansion] for Marion County residents, since we're growing so big we needed more space.”

Christy Sligh, a nanny in Ocala, said she and the children she cares for usually visit the headquarters library but were excited about the new children’s space at Freedom Library.

She said the children she takes care of especially enjoyed the section of books in Spanish.

Because Sligh works from home, it has been difficult to attend storytime at the headquarters location, but the expanded library will make it easier to participate in more programs.

Sligh said hopefully the renovations will encourage more reading in the community.

“[Reading] is our favorite thing to do,” Sligh said. “We're glad that the community is going to be on board with that too.”