Lake City moves forward with septic-to-sewer conversion at RV park

Lake City is moving ahead with its plan to convert septic systems into sewer connections at an RV park community, with some challenges anticipated as residents prepare to temporarily relocate.

On Jan. 5, the Lake City Council approved a resolution approving a contract to implement a septic-to-sewer conversion at the Casey Jones Campgrounds. As part of the city council resolution, the city selected Advanced Project Solutions, LLC, as the official contractor and stated the project would cost no more than $906,921.50.

The project is funded by a $1.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, according to Stephen Brown, the executive director of utilities for Lake City. The project’s main goal is to minimize environmental harm and improve water quality.

Lake City falls in the range of DEP’s Suwannee River Basin Management Access Plan, which aims to protect water quality in Florida. The plan affects parts of Dixie, Madison, Hamilton, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Taylor, Columbia and Suwanee counties. Part of this plan includes switching from septic tanks to sewer systems where possible, as septic systems can contaminate nearby water supplies.

Isabel Bequer/WUFT News RVs lined up at Casey Jones campground. Many residents have built structures outside of their RVs which may delay construction

Brown estimated the project would take about a year to complete. However, there may be delays as the city attempts to work around residents of the RV park. The campground was originally meant to serve short-term visitors, but it has grown to house many long-term residents.

The current plan is built around RVs being entirely mobile, meaning people can move out of the way of construction. But many residents have items, such as porches or sheds, which are less easily moved.

“It’s definitely going to get congested,” said Brown. “Their day-to-day is going to be affected by the equipment and the construction phase.”

Residents of the RV park have been anticipating the project for years, according to former Casey Jones Campgrounds owner Scott Glenn, who has since passed ownership to his son, Colin. Glenn said he remains skeptical about the timeline of the project. In the past, implementations from the city have taken longer than anticipated, he said.

“When dealing with the city, they do things on their own schedule,” said Glenn.

Isabel Bequer/WUFT News The front office of the campground. The office is family run and is in charge of maintenance for the campsite.



Glenn believes the change will improve maintenance of the park. The park has approximately 20 septic tanks, which require routine inspections and pumping. The sewer system is maintained by the city, which will alleviate some of the pressure from the park’s maintenance team. The business is family owned and operated.

Glenn does not anticipate the change will disrupt the lives of guests and residents. And once the system is set up, he said, it will be for the better. He anticipates residents having less problems with waste management once the new sewer system is in place.

One resident, Robert Kritzrow, 62, expressed a similar sentiment. Kritzrow has lived at the park for five years. Throughout his time at the facility, maintenance and construction have not impacted his daily life.

“While I’ve been here, they’ve messed with the gas and electricity and such,” said Kritzrow. “But it’s never bothered me.”

The conversion system may be more disruptive than previous construction. According to Brown, the construction team will have to dig trenches in order to properly place the equipment in the ground. This excavation could displace residents from their current spots in the camp.

One concern Kritzrow expressed was the financial impact of the project. Part of his reason for living at the campground was the low cost of living.

“I don’t know how it’s going to change my bills, but I guess we’ll see,” Kritzrow said.

Long term, the project has the potential to improve quality of life for residents, he said. While Kritzrow himself has not had problems with his wastewater, he said other residents have expressed concerns which could be helped by the conversion. Sewer systems are less likely to cause back-up or similar problems.

“Progress is progress,” said Kritzrow. “I think it’s going to be a good thing.”

