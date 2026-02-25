Landmark Williston restaurant soon to reopen after fire

A Williston landmark, The Ivy House Restaurant, is close to reopening after being closed for two and a half years.

The restaurant, located about 20 miles southwest of Gainesville, announced on its Facebook page that it will be opening its doors soon after a long absence. This was confirmed by one of the owners, Waica Micheletti. No precise reopening date has been set.

The restaurant closed when a dryer fire started in the back of the restaurant and spread to the kitchen causing structural damage. Soot covered the outside of the restaurant as well.

Micheletti said she never intended for the restaurant to be shut down for such a long time.

Every issue that Micheletti, co-owner Evelyn Nussle and the construction company they hired encountered in the rebuilding brought another problem, she said.

Micheletti said the house was built in 1912 and was in delicate condition. After coordinating with construction and working on the initial problems caused by the fire, it became clear that the house needed an overhaul.

The landmark establishment has a proud family and community history in Williston. The Ivy House has been in business for over 30 years and was founded by Micheletti’s grandmother and Nussle’s mother, Marjorie “Mimi” Hale.

“We’ve been with her since the beginning,” Micheletti said. Hale also envisioned renovations for the Ivy House during her time as owner.

When the fire forced The Ivy House to shut down, Micheletti and Nussle said they saw it as an opportunity to upgrade the restaurant while still paying homage to family roots.

“Everything we’re looking to do is to honor our family,” Micheletti said.

Courtesy Ivy House This is an artist's rendering of what the newly renovated Ivy House Restaurant will look like in Williston, Fla., when it reopens after a fire forced the restaurant's closing in 2023. No precise reopening date has been set, but owners said it will be "soon."

This sentiment resonates strongly with anyone aware of the renovations and changes occurring at The Ivy House.

They plan to place a Model T Ford out front as decoration to honor Micheletti’s grandfather, who built a reputation in the Williston area for selling the vehicles. One room is dedicated to Mimi and her legacy in the Williston community.

While plenty of respect is being paid to the family history and roots, Micheletti said keeping up with the times was important to ownership as well. As a result, many features and amenities are being added, including more outdoor, indoor and courtyard seating with additional restrooms.

The kitchen has doubled in size, and they added walk-in coolers and freezers, which Micheletti said were badly needed.

Structurally, the restaurant got a new paint job, new flooring, tin roofs and new windows. It now offers a concrete wheelchair ramp to aid disabled guests.

The Ivy House is also looking to become an entertainment hub where people of all ages can come and have fun, Micheletti said.

The crown jewel of the renovation? The new bar called Roots being built inside.

In addition, owners said they will add more televisions and a place for live entertainment to keep guests engaged and having a good time.

A boutique shop is being added on the lot next door to the restaurant as well. The vision there is for it to be a place where people of all ages can shop for merchandise.

They also plan to open a private upstairs area that can be rented out for events, including baby showers and birthday parties.

Micheletti said they kept 80% of their staff during the two-and-a-half-year closure.

During that time, the staff chipped in with renovation help and worked at another restaurant owned by Micheletti and Nussle in Ocala.