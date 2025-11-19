Bring the harvest home at Marion County’s annual holiday food drive

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) is inviting residents to help local families this holiday season and participate in their annual "Bring the Harvest Home" food drive.

On Saturday, November 22, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., all MCFR fire stations throughout Marion County will be open to the public for a special open house event.

Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support local food pantries and families in need. In addition to donating, visitors can:

Meet the firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs who serve their community

Tour the fire station and learn more about daily fire-rescue operations

Explore fire engines and rescue units up close and learn about the life-saving tools carried on each vehicle

All donated food will go directly to support Marion County’s Bring the Harvest Home Food Drive, helping ensure local pantries are stocked for the holidays. Residents can visit any MCFR fire or EMS station to participate. Participating stations include: