Bring the harvest home at Marion County’s annual holiday food drive
Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) is inviting residents to help local families this holiday season and participate in their annual "Bring the Harvest Home" food drive.
On Saturday, November 22, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., all MCFR fire stations throughout Marion County will be open to the public for a special open house event.
Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support local food pantries and families in need. In addition to donating, visitors can:
- Meet the firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs who serve their community
- Tour the fire station and learn more about daily fire-rescue operations
- Explore fire engines and rescue units up close and learn about the life-saving tools carried on each vehicle
All donated food will go directly to support Marion County’s Bring the Harvest Home Food Drive, helping ensure local pantries are stocked for the holidays. Residents can visit any MCFR fire or EMS station to participate. Participating stations include:
- Anthony Station #1, 3199 NE 70th St., Ocala
- Citra Station #2, 2189 NE 180th Lane, Ocala
- Dunnellon Station #3, 20612 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon
- East Marion Station #4, 16004 E. Highway 40, Silver Springs
- South Forest Station #6, 15490 SE 182 Ave. Road, Umatilla
- Fort McCoy Station #7, 11575 NE 146th Place, Fort McCoy
- Orange Lake Station #9, 18945 N U.S. Highway 441, Reddick
- Villages Station #10, 8220 SE 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages
- North Marion Station #11, 12250 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick
- Meadowood Farms Station #12, 120 NW 110th Ave., Ocala
- Salt Springs Station #15, 14463 NE 250th Ave., Salt Springs
- Shady Station #16, 7151 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala
- Silver Springs Shores Station #17, 2122 Pine Road, Ocala
- Belleview Station #18, 11941 SE 55th Ave. Road, Belleview
- Sparr Station #19, 13323 NE Jacksonville Road, Citra
- Golden Ocala Station #20, 3600 NW 70th Ave., Ocala
- Friendship Station #21, 7884 SW 90th St., Ocala
- Rainbow Springs Station #22, 19995 SW 86th St., Dunnellon
- Majestic Oaks Station #23, 8526 SW 49th Ave. Road, Ocala
- Marion Oaks Station #24, 102 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala
- Weirsdale Station #27, 16355 S. Highway 25, Weirsdale
- Rolling Greens Station #28, 5907 Cherry Road, Ocala
- Spruce Creek Station #30, 7900 SE 135th St., Summerfield
- Ray Lloyd Jr. Station #31, 11240 SW Highway 484, Dunnellon
- Liberty Station #32, 11350 SW 49th Ave., Ocala
- EMS East, 3230 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
- EMS Central, 1400 SW Sixth Ave., Ocala