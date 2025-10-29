Photo gallery: Town hall on GRU
GRU CEO Ed Bielarski answers a question during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
GRU CEO Ed Bielarski and Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward address the audience during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward provides a rebuttal to GRU CEO Ed Bielarski during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Mayor Harvey Ward listens to an audience member's question delivered by Evelyn Foxx during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward and Gainesville Regional Utilities CEO Ed Bielarski held a town hall debate on the GRU Authority in advance of the Nov. 4 City of Gainesville GRU Referendum.
Voters living within Gainesville city limits are eligible to vote in the special election to determine whether to return control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to the Gainesivlle City Commission.
Members of Visionaries Inc., which hosted the town hall, keep time during the debate between GRU CEO Ed Bielarski and Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Brian Hunt listens as GRU CEO Ed Bielarski and Mayor Harvey Ward debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Gainesville resident Angela Casteel speaks with Mayor Harvey Ward during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT News
Mayor Harvey Ward answers a question during a town hall debate at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Kade Sowers/WUFT New