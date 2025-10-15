Alachua County School Board discusses future of superintendent search

The School Board of Alachua County discussed initiating a search for a new superintendent at a workshop on Wednesday.

While a vote did not take place, the school board, along with interim superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton, expressed their opinions on how to conduct the search for a permanent superintendent.

Before the discussion began, Patton was asked if she would be willing to extend her contract another year to the 2026-27 school year.

“I would entertain staying an additional year if it was needed,” said Patton.

Each of the board members addressed the timeline and the extent of the search, whether it would be statewide or national.

Thomas Vu, District 2 school board member, began the workshop by saying that at the moment Alachua County is not ready to attract the candidates the school board desires. Vu added that they needed to craft and create expectations, but they must also prepare to begin the search process.

Dr. Leanetta McNealy, District 4 board member, said that, while Patton has brought change and has done a lot to help move the district forward, the district needs to move forward.

“It’s time to take the next step. Our students, staff, and community deserve the stability and long-term vision that come with a permanent superintendent,” McNealy said. “It is time to have the search and bring in a leader who will bring in lasting growth along with stability for our district.”

The School Board of Alachua County held a workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, to discuss the future of the superintendent search. Pictured from left to right are interim superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton, and school board members Dr. Leanetta McNealy, Janine Plavac, Dr. Sarah Rockwell, Tina Certain and Thomas Vu. (Photo courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools Video)

McNealy also stated that she had asked Patton if she would want to be the permanent superintendent, to which she said no. Patton confirmed this later in the workshop saying she views a permanent superintendent as someone who will be there for 10-12 years, and she doesn’t want to do that again.

“We need to move forward with the permanence, stability and the excellence we have now,” said McNealy.

District 1 School Board member and Vice-Chair Tina Certain voiced similar concerns as Vu, saying a search needs to take place, but the district isn’t in a position to attract the type of candidate they need.

Certain also mentioned the Sept. 24 State Board of Education meeting during which Alachua County was singled out for poor school performance and grades by the state executive director of school improvement, Dustin Sims. Certain said this concerned her and she spoke with Sims about his comments.

Certain said she wondered why Alachua County was mentioned specifically since other school districts have schools that struggle. Certain said Sims told her the county is not doing things that focus on student success and has a lot of distractions.

One of the distractions Sims mentioned to Certain was the seven to eight superintendents the school board has had in the past 12 years. Sims told Certain that there is constant change and a lack of focus and continuity and this distracts and negatively impacts student achievement, to which Certain agreed.

Alachua County school board member Janine Plavac shared her views on starting the search for a new superintendent. Pictured from left to right, interim superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton, and school board members Dr. Leanetta McNealy and Plavac. (Photo courtesy of Alachua County Public Schools Video)

“I am for doing a search. I think it has to be done in a very orderly manner so we can do what is best for the district, its operations and attract a good person that can come in and build upon the work that has begun by Dr. Patton,” Certain said.

The board member who sounded the most ready to begin the search was District 5 board member, Janine Plavac.

Plavac said the board should begin the process before three of the board members potentially get replaced in this upcoming election cycle. If that happens, the process may restart again.

“My opinion is start the search and see what happens. Why say we won’t get anybody if we don’t try?” Plavac said.

District 3 board member and Chair of the board Dr. Sarah Rockwell followed up by saying it costs money to do a job search. She added that conducting a job search without successfully hiring someone makes the position even less attractive the next time a search begins again.

Rockwell said she believes the board should look to hire for the 2026-27 school year and the county could use a little more time to make sure the process is done correctly, as they are not in a position to hire an inexperienced superintendent.

Board members concluded the meeting by adding discussion to their next meeting agenda on Nov. 4 to vote on initiating a request for proposal to begin the search.