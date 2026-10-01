Best of The Rundown: Our favorite stories for our first anniversary

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. It's our one-year anniversary! We're taking a look back at some of our favorite stories over the last year of making the show, including:

One Florida family finds a piece of the Ganges River in an unexpected place.

Later, A young rodeo star overcomes his setbacks to rise to the top.

Plus, An author conversation about Florida's decades-long battle over voting rights.