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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Best of The Rundown: Our favorite stories for our first anniversary

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
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This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. I'm Kristin Chermont Spina. It's our one-year anniversary! We're taking a look back at some of our favorite stories over the last year of making the show, including:

  • One Florida family finds a piece of the Ganges River in an unexpected place.
  • Later, A young rodeo star overcomes his setbacks to rise to the top.
  • Plus, An author conversation about Florida's decades-long battle over voting rights.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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