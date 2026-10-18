5th Annual UF AI Days

This episode features the fifth annual AI Days sponsored by the AI² Center at the University of Florida. AI Days brings together hundreds of bright minds from various disciplines across UF to discuss the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom and research labs. In 2025, more than 90 interdisciplinary teams went head-to-head in student competitions. Ideas ignite, innovation thrives and AI takes center stage. This year the individual colleges will host AI events on October 23 followed by a week of various AI events and presentations from October 26-29 in the UF Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville.

AI² Center Associate Director Mackenzie Donovan shares Information on the AI Days events including Gator Tank, Gator Hack and Gator Create, plenary sessions, a large-scale computing and AI research symposium and a keynote speech by Eddie Watson, Vice President for Digital Innovation with the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

ai.ufl.edu/ai-university/ai-days

AI² Center

Ayers Building at Innovation Square

720 SW Second Ave. Suite 105

Gainesville

