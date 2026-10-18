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Tell Me About It

5th Annual UF AI Days

By Sue Wagner
Published October 18, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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UF AI Days
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This episode features the fifth annual AI Days sponsored by the AI² Center at the University of Florida. AI Days brings together hundreds of bright minds from various disciplines across UF to discuss the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom and research labs. In 2025, more than 90 interdisciplinary teams went head-to-head in student competitions. Ideas ignite, innovation thrives and AI takes center stage. This year the individual colleges will host AI events on October 23 followed by a week of various AI events and presentations from October 26-29 in the UF Reitz Union Grand Ballroom in Gainesville.

AI² Center Associate Director Mackenzie Donovan shares Information on the AI Days events including Gator Tank, Gator Hack and Gator Create, plenary sessions, a large-scale computing and AI research symposium and a keynote speech by Eddie Watson, Vice President for Digital Innovation with the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

ai.ufl.edu/ai-university/ai-days

AI² Center
Ayers Building at Innovation Square
720 SW Second Ave. Suite 105
Gainesville

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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